Lotus Emeya EV – bookings open in Malaysia, from RM650k for base variant; Q3 launch, deliveries in Q4

Posted in Cars, Local News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / April 24 2024 11:41 am

News has emerged that the Lotus Emeya EV is now open for bookings in Malaysia, ahead of an official launch in the country tentatively scheduled for the third quarter of this year. This will be followed by the start of customer unit deliveries from the fourth quarter.

Having first made its debut in New York last September, the Emeya four-door GT made its regional showing at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show last month, where has gone on sale in two variants starting with the Emeya S from 5,990,000 baht (RM777,600), and the Emeya R at 6,890,000 baht (RM895,500).

In Malaysia, pricing is tentatively expected to start from RM650,000 for the base variant. The Emeya S packs a powertrain that produces 612 PS and 710 Nm of torque, which will propel the electric grand tourer from 0-100 km/h in 4.15 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. For the top Emeya R that is sold in Thailand, a 918 PS/985 Nm powertrain sends it from 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds and to a top speed of 256 km/h.

The Electric Premium Architecture (EPA) by Lotus forms the basis of the Emeya, as it does for the Eletre SUV, and thus employs the same 800-volt architecture as on its SUV.

Specifications from its debut state that the Emeya employs a 102 kWh battery pack, or slightly less than the 112 kWh unit in the Eletre. This gives the Emeya S 610 km of range on a full charge on the WLTP test protocol, while the Emeya R with its higher motor outputs manages 485 km (WLTP).

Charging is facilitated by a 22 kW on-board charger that yields a 0-100% charge in 5.8 hours, while DC fast charging is possible at up to 350 kW, with which it can attain a 10-80% recharge in 18 minutes.

Rolling stock is a set of 22-inch wheels with 265/35 front and 305/30 rear tyres, and the chassis features an electronically-controlled air suspension system similar to that on the Eletre. Active aerodynamics also feature on the Emeya, an active rear diffuser and an active dual-layer rear spoiler, the latter a 280 mm wide unit, or 100 mm wider than that on the Eletre, and offers 215 kg of downforce.

The present-day Lotus family ties are evident in the cabin, where the Emeya sports a central floating, full-HD OLED screen accompanied by a 15-speaker KEF audio setup, or 23 speakers for high-end options, with Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D surround sound.

Made in Wuhan, China and arriving in Malaysia in the second half of this year, would the Lotus Emeya be your choice of high-end four-door EV?

GALLERY: Lotus Emeya R at BIMS 2024

