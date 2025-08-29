2026 Lotus Eletre and Emeya in Malaysia – revised variants, new kit; Eletre from RM499k; Emeya RM459k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Lotus / by Gerard Lye / August 29 2025 9:53 am

Lotus Cars Malaysia recently held its ‘Cars, Coffee and KEF’ event to welcome the 2026 Lotus Eletre and Emeya, both of which were announced earlier this month. As part of Lotus’ global strategy to simplify and expand its line-up, the variant line-up for the electric vehicles (EVs) has been revised to make it easier for buyers to pick and choose.

One of the key changes is the adoption of digits after the model’s name as an indicator of power output levels. Before this, alphabets were used, which could lead to confusion as some might be led to believe that the Eletre S offered previously was more powerful than the base Eletre despite both sharing the same powertrain – both are collectively known as the Eletre 600 now.

While the Eletre and Eletre S offered identical outputs, they differed in terms of equipment levels. To address this, Lotus has added trim level names to its naming scheme. This makes it simpler for customers who don’t want to be overwhelmed with a long options list at the start of the buying process. Instead, they merely need to choose a trim level with pre-determined standard equipment that they may have already wanted before adding on any extras of interest.

Even so, it’s a case of IYKYK (if you know, you know) when viewing the 2026 model year cars from the outside, as there’s no badge to indicate the trim level, only the power output level. It’s worth noting that the general styling of the Eletre and Emeya are unchanged from before.

As for variants, the Eletre gains a new, more affordable base option in the form of the Eletre 600 that retails for RM499,000. This isn’t a direct replacement for the variant introduced last July, which was priced more like a toned-down version of the older Eletre S at RM598,800. The entry-level variant is joined by four other variants, with pricing for each as follows:

Eletre 600: RM499,000

Eletre 600 GT SE: RM569,000

Eletre 600 Sport SE: RM649,000

Eletre 900 Sport: RM769,000

Eletre 900 Sport Carbon: RM839,000

All variants of the Eletre come with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, with the ‘600’ cars packing 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 710 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the ‘900’ cars serve up 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) and 984 Nm. A lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 112 kWh (107 kWh usable) is standard across the range as well.

The Eletre 600 cars will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 258 km/h, while the Eletre 900 cars need 2.95 seconds and max out at 265 km/h. Range figures for the ‘900’ offerings go as high as 500 km following the WLTP standard, with the ‘600’ cars offering up to 600 km.

Thanks to an 800-volt electrical architecture, the Eletre supports DC fast charging up to 350 kW, which can get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in 20 minutes when plugged into a charger capable of that power output. AC charging is also available at up to 22 kW.

Shifting over to the Emeya, the brand’s hyper-GT that takes on the Porsche Taycan also comes in five variants, with the base Emeya 600 being RM96k cheaper than the pre-update version introduced last August. The 2026 Emeya line-up and pricing are as follows:

Emeya 600 – RM459,000

Emeya 600 GT SE – RM519,000

Emeya 600 Sport SE – RM599,000

Emeya 900 Sport – RM699,000

Emeya 900 Sport Carbon – RM729,000

Powertrain configurations and accompanying outputs for the Emeya are nearly identical to those of the Eletre, with the main difference being a smaller 102-kWh battery for the former. The Emeya 600 cars will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.15 seconds, has a top speed of 250 km/h and offers up to 600 km of range following the WLTP standard.

Meanwhile, the Emeya 900 cars are quicker in a century sprint at 2.78 seconds and maxes out at 256 km/h, but maximum range is reduced to 485 km. For charging, the Emeya support a maximum AC input of 22 kW and DC fast charging is at a higher capacity than the Eletre at 420 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 15 minutes.

The Eletre and Emeya share similar equipment at each trim level, with only some minor differences between them. A simplified overview of the key items that you get with each model is as seen in the tables above.

In addition to the cars, the event also served as a showcase for KEF, a British company that Lotus partnered with for the audio systems used in its hyper-GT and hyper-SUV. Attendees were also treated to a coffee pairing session with One Half Coffee Roastery.

GALLERY: Lotus Eletre 600

GALLERY: Lotus Emeya 600 GT SE

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.