Lotus Eletre base model reintroduced – 605 hp, 710 Nm, 490 km WLTP range, now priced at RM598,800

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Lotus / By Jonathan Lee / July 20 2024 4:14 pm

Having taken the entry-level Eletre off sale last September, Lotus Cars Malaysia (LCM) has reintroduced the variant of the electric hyper-SUV locally. Taking into account the price adjustment – caused by a weaker ringgit – that happened at the same time, the car now retails at RM598,800, RM20,800 more expensive than when it was initially launched in April 2023.

As a refresher, the base model features the same mechanicals as the Eletre S, including twin motors that provide all-wheel drive and a total system output of 603 hp (450 kW) and 710 Nm of torque. This gets the car from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 245 km/h.

Meanwhile, a 112 kWh battery, shared across all three variants (including the R), delivers a WLTP-rated range of 600 km. Equipped with an 800-volt electrical architecture, the Eletre can accept up to 350 kW of DC fast charging power, bringing the battery from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes; 22 kW AC charging is also supported.

While the hardware is identical to the S, the base Eletre has a lower level of specification to meet its more affordable price point. As revealed during the launch, the car rides on 20-inch five-spoke aero-design alloy wheels, shod with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

You can upgrade the rollers to the S’ 22-inch two-tone ones (this also upgrades the tyres to Pirelli P Zero rubber and the four-piston brake callipers to six-piston units), but this costs an extra RM30,000. Other options include the novel side-view cameras and an active rear spoiler (the latter again standard on the S) as part of an Optimisation Pack.

On the standard kit list are keyless entry and start, active air suspension, adaptive dampers, a five-seater cabin, a head-up display, Nappa leather upholstery, front and rear USB-C ports, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Also fitted is a 15-speaker, 1,380-watt KEF Premium Audio system – one rung below the S’ 23-speaker, 2,160-watt Reference Audio setup – piping tunes from the 15.1-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen. Other bits of tech are slim 12.6-inch displays for the driver and front passenger, an eight-inch rear touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a Qi wireless charger.

In terms of driver assists, the Eletre comes as standard with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear collision warning, front and rear cross traffic alert, park assist and adaptive high beam.

The reintroduction of the base Eletre corresponds with the availability of two new paint options, Akoya White and Cinnabar Red. These join the rest of the colour palette that includes Kaimu Grey, Solar Yellow, Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black and Blossom Grey. You can check out the Eletre S at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend, June 20 and 21.

The news precedes the arrival of Lotus’ second electric model, the Emeya, set to be launched in Malaysia very soon. With Hethel intending to price the sedan lower than the Eletre in key Asian markets, could we see the car retailing under the RM550,000 mark?

