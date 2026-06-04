Lotus Eletre X PHEV more specs revealed as EU sales begin – 550 PS or 952 PS, up to 1,200 km total range

In Cars, International News, Lotus / by Jonathan Lee / June 4 2026 12:49 pm

Lotus has released more details of its new plug-in hybrid Eletre X as sales begin in continental Europe, with the company wisely choosing not to use the contrived For Me name outside of China. The previously electric-only super-SUV will be made available in full-fat H1000 trim as well as a new, less expensive H550 variant.

The numbers vaguely correspond to the amount of power on tap. Both feature the X-Hybrid powertrain with dual-motor all-wheel drive and a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that essentially acts as a generator. The latter has a claimed thermal efficiency of 46% and is hooked up to a 204 PS (150 kW) electric starter-generator motor – the most powerful in its class, Lotus says.

Outputs are rated at 550 PS (405 kW) and 935 Nm on the H550, allowing it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 210 km/h. The H1000, on the other hand, pushes out a frankly ridiculous 952 PS (700 kW) – although torque strangely remains the same – and completes the century sprint in just 3.3 seconds, hitting 200 km/h in 11 seconds. Top speed is just north of that at 230 km/h.

As previously reported, the X features a 70 kWh NMC battery that’s larger than on many dedicated EVs, leading to an estimated WLTP range of up to 350 km; we presume this figure is for the H550, with the H1000 obviously being less efficient. With a 52 litre fuel tank and a combined fuel consumption figure of under 7.0 litres per 100 km, the car has a claimed total range of up to 1,200 km.

Charging is another area where the X excels. Built on a 900-volt electrical architecture, it can support up to 436 kW of DC fast charging. On a 350 kW charger, it will be able to be topped up from 20 to 80% (weird benchmark, I know) in just nine minutes; however, it will only accept up to 11 kW of AC charging, taking 7.2 hours for a full charge.

As per the electric Eletre, the X comes with a suite of chassis technologies to retain a modicum of Lotus-like handling ability in spite of the very un-Lotus kerb weights (2,550 kg for the H550, 2,615 kg for the H1000). You get dual-chamber air suspension supported by dual-valve adaptive dampers and 48-volt active roll stabilisation, along with bespoke Pirelli P Zero 5 LTS tyres and Brembo brakes with six-piston front callipers.

And while the X is certainly heavy, Lotus says it has worked to take out weight from body frame, electric drive system and battery base plate. This cancels out the heftier powertrain and leaves the car up to 120 kg lighter than the most powerful electric Eletre, the 900.

Despite the thorough reengineering under the skin, the X retains almost all of the EV’s rakish “porous” design. The only discernible difference is at the front, which sports additional intakes under the leading edge of the front bumper – taking the space of the pass-through inlets that usually direct air over the bonnet. The petal-like active grille shutters down below have also been replaced by larger rectangular ones.

It’s the same story on the inside, with the minimalist horizontal dashboard, slimline 12.6-inch driver and passenger displays, a massive 15.1-inch OLED touchscreen, plush seats, KEF sound system options, and available Alcantara upholstery and carbon fibre trim all carried over from the EV. One casualty from the addition of a combustion engine is of course the 46 litre front boot.

Deliveries of the Eletre X will begin in the fourth quarter of the year, with those in the UK kicking off sometime in the third quarter of 2027. This is subject to right-hand-drive homologation, and we can expect the Malaysian launch to happen not long after that.

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