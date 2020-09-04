In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 September 2020 1:50 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian B-segment car market is about to heat up real good, with new offerings from Proton, Nissan, and Honda being right around the corner. Just earlier today, Honda Malaysia released its second video advertisement featuring the hotly anticipated Honda City RS i-MMD Hybrid, with a brief cameo of its perennial rival, the Toyota Vios. But of course.

Compared to the previous “Torque Matters” video theme, the second installment is a lot more focused on the City RS itself. The video highlighted features such as the gloss black front grille, fog light garnish, black side mirror caps, dual-tone alloy wheels, rear diffuser and the black rear spoiler.

Aside from the video, the Malaysian City RS, notably the e:HEV RS variant, will be equipped with Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system, equipped with twin electric motors. The most powerful of these motors makes the headlining 109 PS and 253 Nm of torque and drives the car most of the time, while the 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre petrol engine acts as a generator and provides direct drive at higher speeds, where it is most efficient.

We’re expecting the RS to be joined by the usual S, E and V variants, although those are tipped to be powered by a new, non-electrified twin-cam (DOHC) 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC mill. In India, this engine makes 121 PS and 145 Nm, and is paired to a CVT. Honda Sensing will likely debut on the fifth-gen City as well, although the extent of which remains uncertain. Watch our walk-around video, below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City RS i-MMD