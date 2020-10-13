In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 October 2020 3:20 pm / 2 comments

The launch of the 2020 Honda City earlier today also saw Honda Malaysia announcing a list of accessories available for the new fifth-generation B-segment sedan, in the same vein as that carried out in Thailand when the car was introduced there. The local set is led by a Modulo aero kit styling pack, which can be specified for the Grade S, E and V 1.5 litre petrol variants.

The Modulo Package 1.0, as the kit is called, consists of front and rear lower spoilers as well as side skirts and a body-coloured trunk spoiler, and the complete set is priced at RM4,473. The package was fitted on a Grade E variant at the launch, as seen in these photos.

There is also a Modulo package for the RS e:HEV Hybrid variant, comprising the same front/rear lower spoilers and side skirts as that from the above-mentioned set, but without the trunk spoiler. That’s because the RS is already specified with a piano black trunk spoiler as standard fitment.

There’s no price of the Modulo pack for the RS yet, because the price of the RS hasn’t been officially announced – deliveries of the variant only begin next January. The Modulo kit for the RS should however be cheaper, given that it has one component less.

Also available for the City is an Urban Package 1.0, which adds on footwell lighting, illuminated side steps, aluminium sports pedals and door visors. The group set is priced at RM1,899.

Additionally, there’s a Utility Package, which is made up of a trunk tray, trunk organiser, a car cover, sun shades and a inner door reflective trim. The package costs RM1,073. Finally, there’s a Protection Package, which comprises an Ultra Gloss Body Coating pack, Ultra Window Coating set and wheel lock nuts, and this is priced at RM3,007.

The Honda City Grade S is priced at RM74,191, while the Grade E goes for RM81,664 and the Grade V at RM86,561, all on-the-road excluding insurance, but with the 2020 sales tax exemption. Read our launch report for all the details on the 2020 Honda City.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.5L Grade E with Modulo Package 1.0 aero styling kit

