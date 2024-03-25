Bangkok 2024: Honda City Hatchback facelift – minor styling changes, turbo and e:HEV, improved Sensing

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Anthony Lim / March 25 2024 2:31 pm

Having just made its debut in Thailand in early February, the Honda City Hatchback facelift is unsurprisingly one of the exhibits Honda Thailand has on display at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show 2024, which began today. The refreshed B-segment offering features some minor styling revisions and new equipment, generally mirroring that seen on the updated City sedan for that market.

External changes include a slimmer chrome bar at the top edge of the grille, which now gets a new mesh insert design. Also reworked is the front bumper, with different accents to be found on both RS and non-RS variants. On the former, you’ll find a more prominent fog lamp garnish as well as a honeycomb mesh for the lower intake, which features additional trim simulating air inlets.

At the back, non-RS variants now come with a new black valance for the lower apron, complete with a body-coloured panel strip, while RS variants gain a sportier-looking diffuser, along with black side mirror covers and variant-specific emblems to denote it.

Five variants of the City Hatchback are available for the Thai market, up by one from the pre-facelift. The petrol range starts with the S+, priced at 599,000 baht (RM77,850), followed by the SV, which goes for 679,000 baht (RM88,240) and finally, the RS, which sells for 749,000 baht (RM97,330).

The trio is powered by a gasohol-compliant 1.0 litre inline-three VTEC Turbo petrol engine offering 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a CVT.

The remaining two variants are e:HEV hybrids, with a new SV grade, which retails for 729,000 baht (RM94,750), joining the fold. Meanwhile, the existing e:HEV RS variant – which is the unit seen in the photos here – gets a price cut by 50,000 baht (RM6,500) and now goes for 799,000 baht (RM103,830) with the refresh.

The e:HEV hybrid continues to feature the automaker’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system. This consists of a primary electric traction motor with 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm providing drive through a single-speed transmission, with a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine acting as a generator to recharge the battery.

No mechanical changes with the facelift, and so the mill continues to dish out 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm. The unit can also clutch in to provide mechanical drive at higher running speeds.

Not much in the way of change where the interior is concerned, with only a few alterations being carried out, primarily for the hybrid. On the e:HEV variants, the 12V power outlet for rear passengers has been replaced by two USB-C charging ports, and there is now a small inner pocket for smartphones behind the front seats.

All variants in the facelifted City Hatchback range are equipped with Honda Sensing as standard, with the driver assistance suite consisting of Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and a new Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN).

On the hybrids, the inclusion of an electronic parking brake adds on a Low-Speed Follow (LSF) function for the ACC. As for exterior colours, RS variants get two exclusive colour schemes, these being Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic (paired with a black roof) and Ignite Red Metallic, while the other colours are Tafetta White (S+ only), Platinum White Pearl (e:HEV RS, e:HEV SV, RS and SV variants only), Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Sonic Gray Pearl.

The City Hatchback facelift is expected to be one of the two new models Honda Malaysia is set to introduce this year. Unlike Thailand, our petrol version is likely to continue with the 121 PS/145 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift, RS e:HEV variant at the Bangkok Motor Show

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.