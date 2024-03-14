Honda Malaysia to launch 2 new models in 2024 – City Hatchback and Civic facelifts coming soon?

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 14 2024 5:13 pm

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) announced today that it is targeting to sell 95,000 vehicles this year, and central to that is a pair of new models that will make their debut over the remaining nine months, the company confirmed.

It says it wants to double down on its emphasis on e:HEV hybrid models, which it claims provides a blend of fuel efficiency and driving pleasure. This means it’s almost certain that both cars will be offered with the dual-motor petrol-electric powertrain.

Thankfully, we don’t have to look far to figure out which models HMSB is introducing this year. One of these is the facelifted City Hatchback, which has already been launched in Thailand, coming more than seven months after its sedan sibling.

That long gap has been justified by a completely different front end redesign compared to the four-door, replete with a deeper grille and a sharper bumper with larger air intakes. A two-tone rear valence has also been added, as has a revised diffuser design for the RS model. Inside, the e:HEV models gain new USB-C ports at the rear.

Expect the City Hatchback to be powered by the same powertrains as before, including a 121 PS/145 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine mated to a CVT, as well as a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor on the e:HEV paired with a 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre petrol engine as a generator.

Also tipped to be launched this year is the facelifted Civic, previewed at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January as the Civic RS Prototype. This introduces a new front bumper design with a taller hexagonal grille (now with a honeycomb mesh, carried over from the outgoing hatchback), eliminating the divisive front “forehead”. Honda has also added a large jutting lower grille and slimmer side air inlets that bring to mind the latest FL5 Civic Type R.

Like the City Hatchback, the Civic should retain the same engines, this time a 182 PS/240 Nm 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine and, on the e:HEV variant, a 184 PS/315 Nm electric motor juiced by a 143 PS/189 Nm 2.0 litre direct-injected engine.

What about the just-released HR-V facelift? Well, the B-segment SUV has been heavily localised for the ASEAN market – including a unique bodykit on higher-end models – so don’t expect the latest one to arrive before next year at the earliest.

GALLERY: Honda City Hatchback facelift in Thailand

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.