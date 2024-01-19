2025 Honda Civic FE facelift revealed in the US – less forehead, bigger grilles, market launch this summer

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / January 19 2024 10:26 am

Click to enlarge

Time for a facelift already? Yes, actually. Today’s 11th-generation Honda Civic was revealed in the US in April 2021, before going on sale there two months later. That means it’s close to three years old in that market, which is minor model change time. The Civic FE was launched in Malaysia in January 2022.

This is the US-market 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid in the country’s top Sport Touring trim level, uploaded by American Honda in its 2024 business outlook release. North America will now get a Civic Hybrid for both sedan and hatchback bodystyles, and the electrified variant will comprise about 40% of the Civic sales when it launches this summer.

For us, it gives us a good first look at the 2025 Civic facelift. We’ve seen it already actually, just that we didn’t know. The front end of the car you see here matches the Civic RS Prototype that we showed you from Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, featuring a thicker grille that reduces the FE’s distinctive large ‘forehead’. Honeycomb mesh replaces the current lines, matching the lower grille.

Click to enlarge

Speaking of that, the ‘mouth’ appears to be more protruding, but it’s certainly wider, and the side fog lamp housings are no more, replaced by a vertical vent at the edge of the bumper – the latter gives it a more Type R look. Those seven-spoke two-tone alloys look really big – 19-inch perhaps?

We also get a close up shot of the rear, which looks to have revised LED signatures. Honda’s US arm did not release any image of the interior, which would probably be left largely intact as the design is fresh, and good. How would this facelift look like as a hatchback? The TAS 2024 Civic RS Prototype is a hatch as there’s no sedan there.

So, when will we get the Civic FE facelift here in ASEAN and Malaysia. If you follow the timeline of the pre-facelift, we should be getting it half a year later, which points to early 2025, or late 2024 at the earliest. What do you think of the Civic’s new face?

GALLERY: Honda Civic RS Prototype from TAS 2024

GALLERY: Current Honda Civic RS in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.