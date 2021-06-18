In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 June 2021 7:46 pm / 0 comments

Revealed in full in April, the 2022 Honda Civic has gone on sale in the United States, with the 11th-generation sedan arriving in dealerships yesterday. Honda has revealed pricing and EPA fuel economy figures for its most important nameplate, which retails just a few hundred dollars more than before.

The new Civic range starts with the LX trim at US$22,695 (RM93,800), while the sportier, er, Sport model costs US$24,095 (RM99,600). If you want more power, you’ll have to spring for either the US$25,695 (RM106,200) turbocharged EX variant or the range-topping US$29,295 (RM121,100) Touring.

Despite utilising a carryover 158 hp/187 Nm 2.0 litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder, the LX delivers an improved combined fuel consumption figure of 6.7 litres per 100 km. That’s down from the old car’s 7.1 litres per 100 km, which is the same as what the Sport – equipped with larger 18-inch wheels – now offers.

The 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo in the EX and Touring has been retuned and delivers an extra six horsepower and 20 Nm of torque at 180 hp and 240 Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5 litres per 100 km for the EX and 6.9 litres per 100 km for the Touring, the latter 0.2 litres per 100 km lower than before. Both engines come with revised CVTs, with a six-speed manual only offered on the forthcoming hatchback, Si and Type R.

The comprehensive redesign sees the Civic adopt a sleeker, more mature look compared to the riot of lines and sharp angles of the outgoing model. Details include slimmer headlights, the deletion of the “Solid Wing Face” chrome front bar, a single horizontal shoulder line running from the front to the rear of the vehicle and trapezoidal taillights with L-shaped graphics. Only the distinctive window line kink remains.

Inside, the changes are even bigger, with a clean Audi-style dashboard that features a freestanding infotainment touchscreen and a full-width air vent metal honeycomb mesh concealing the air vents. The gearlever and central tunnel controls have also been streamlined – freeing up space for the cupholders to sit alongside – while material quality has been improved for a more premium feel.

The slight increase in dimensions have also benefitted interior room, with the car now measuring 4,674 mm long (33 mm longer) with a 2,736 mm wheelbase (36 mm longer). You now get more rear legroom and front and rear hip room, and outward visibility has also been improved by pushing the A-pillars rearwards some 50 mm – a move that has also given the car a longer bonnet for more balanced proportions.

Standard features include LED headlights, push-button start, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a seven-inch multi-info display. The Sport model throws on handsome Y-spoke alloys as well as black exterior accents, a visible chrome exhaust tip, unique fabric upholstery, paddle shifters, sport pedals, a new Sport drive mode and eight speakers.

Upgrade to the EX and you get a sunroof, heated seats and outside mirrors and dual-zone automatic climate control. As befits a top model, the Touring gets all the toys that include LED fog lights, unique 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, the aforementioned Sport mode, a new nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation and satellite radio, Qi wireless charging and the Civic’s first 10.2-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and Bose sound system.

Safety-wise, all models come with the full suite of Honda Sensing driver assistance system, upgraded with a new Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system that incorporates smoother, more natural responses from the adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. Rear seat belt reminders and a rear seat reminder are also now fitted, while low-speed autonomous braking has been added to the Touring.