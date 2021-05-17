In Cars, Honda, International News / By Mick Chan / 17 May 2021 10:48 am / 8 comments

The 11th-generation Honda Civic is keeping the manual transmission alive, specifically in its higher performance variants, the manufacturer has confirmed. The forthcoming Civic Si and Civic Type R variants will continue to feature the manual transmission exclusively, according to American Honda western region media relations manager Carl Pulley in a live video overview of the brand’s latest C-segment model.

The manual transmission will first emerge in the 11th-generation Civic in hatchback form, before the high-performance variants turn up. “There will definitely be an Si [variant], and as tradition it will only come with a manual transmission, which will be the case here. For the super-enthusiasts, we will have the Civic Type R coming out, and again that will be with a manual transmission as well,” Pulley said.

Powertrain for the 2022 Civic is comprised of a 2.0 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine for the LX and Sport variants, in which it produces 158 hp at 6,500 rpm and 187 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Meanwhile, the EX and Touring variants get the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo inline-four which makes 180 hp at 6,800 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,700 rpm to 4,500 rpm on 87 octane fuel – up 6 hp and 20 Nm from before.

2022 Honda Civic

Safety equipment in the 2022 Civic includes 10 airbags, including front airbags which feature a new structure to cradle the occupants’ heads in order to reduce rotation and therefore more serious injury in the event of a collision. Meanwhile, the Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure has been enhanced to improve occupant protection in frontal crashes.

Exterior dimensions for the latest Civic have grown, now measuring 33 mm longer than before at 4,674 mm and and increased wheelbase by 36 mm to 2,736 mm. its width and height of 1,801 mm and 1,415 mm respectively have remained unchanged.

Honda Sensing comes standard, here employing a single camera system in place of the previous radar and camera-based setup. It now identifies pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles more quickly and effectively, along with road signs and lines. Added features include Traffic Jam Assist and eight sonar sensors, allowing from low-speed braking control as well as front and rear false-start prevention.

The latest to receive the Type R variant of the 10th-generation Civic is Indonesia, which the FK8 Civic Type R facelift entered earlier this month. The 310 PS/400 Nm turbocharged inline-four continues from before, with improvements made to its cooling, braking and chassis equipment.

