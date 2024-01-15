Honda Civic RS Prototype debuts at Tokyo Auto Salon – 6-speed manual, sportier styling; Japan’s Civic Si?

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / January 15 2024 10:09 am

At this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Honda showcased the Civic RS Prototype which previews a future production model that will be sold in Japan. Said to bridge the gap between the Civic Type R and lesser variants of the Civic (Japan only gets the hatchback body style), the upcoming Civic RS comes with a six-speed manual transmission and distinctive styling.

The former is nothing new in Japan, as the LX and EX variants of the Civic currently available in Japan can be ordered with a manual as an alternative to a CVT. However, those variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 240 Nm of torque.

Reports suggest the Civic RS will get a more powerful version of the 1.5 litre engine with 203 PS (200 hp or 149 kW) and 260 Nm, like what’s found in the Civic Si sold in the United States. Honda isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, so we’ll have to wait and see if this is true. What is promised are “further refinements to the joy of driving,” which suggests a revised chassis for a more engaging driving experience.

Visually, the Civic RS Prototype is being presented in black and with a redesigned front bumper, the latter providing a sportier look. The new bumper boasts sharper surfacing and more discreet side intakes, with other touches being RS badging and what appears to be 18-inch wheels finished in black.

The new Civic RS will be available in Japan starting in the fall, which is when more information and pricing should be made available. Does this Civic RS look better than the one we have here? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

