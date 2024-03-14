Honda Malaysia sets sales target of 95,000 units for 2024 – will continue to focus on e:HEV hybrid tech

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By /

Honda Malaysia sets sales target of 95,000 units for 2024 – will continue to focus on e:HEV hybrid tech

Honda Malaysia has announced its sales target for 2024, with the company stating that it aims to shift 95,000 units this year, making for what it says should be a 12.8% market share of the total indsutry volume (TIV) for the year.

The sales target for 2024 represents a 19% increase from the 80,000 unit target it set for 2023, which it met by delivering more than 80,000 units over the year. The company will undoubtedly be looking to maintain its number one position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for an 11th consecutive year.

The increased numbers comes despite what Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura says will be a challenging year for the automotive industry. “Nevertheless, Honda Malaysia remains committed to driving success to new heights this year, built on the back of our remarkable achievements in 2023. That includes our latest milestone of retaining the No.1 position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for the tenth consecutive year since 2014,” he said.

Honda Malaysia sets sales target of 95,000 units for 2024 – will continue to focus on e:HEV hybrid tech

“On top of that, we achieved last year’s sales target of 80,000 units despite the challenges in 2023. These remarkable achievements are attributable to the introductions of the WR-V, City facelift and all-new CR-V, all of which garnered strong market acceptance upon their respective launches,” he added.

In 2024, the company is set to further emphasise its e:HEV hybrids, which it said models powered by the tech contributed to 28% of the overall hybrid sales in Malaysia last year. It is also aiming to continue the transformation and upgrades of its service centres to one-stop centres.

Additionally, the company said it will bring on stream a multitude of business activities to increase its sales momentum, including enhancing prospecting activities, expanding collaborative sales campaigns and promoting the benefits of its comprehensive Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) automotive insurance plan to buyers. The company is also set to expand its Honda Certified Used Car (HCUC) network to 32 sales hubs nationwide.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Honda WR-V 2024
Honda City 2024
Honda City Hatchback 2024
Honda Civic 2024
Honda Civic Type R 2024
Honda Accord 2024
Honda HR-V 2024
Honda CR-V 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

HONDA CIVIC
HONDA ACCORD
HONDA JAZZ
HONDA JAZZ
HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
HONDA CITY
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC
HONDA CIVIC

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 