Honda Certified Used Car (HCUC) programme in Malaysia to be expanded to 32 locations this year

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 14 2024 3:34 pm

In its 2024 sales target announcement made earlier today, Honda Malaysia also indicated plans to bring on stream a multitude of business activities to aid its sales momentum. One of these is the expansion of its

Honda Certified Used Car (HCUC) network.

The business, which was introduced here in early 2022, is set to increase in scope to 32 sales hubs nationwide, well up from the six dealerships that kicked off the initiative two years ago.

The objective of the used car programme remains the same, which is to enable Malaysian consumers to purchase a verified, pre-owned Honda vehicle through an accessible and trustworthy platform. Under the HCUC, customers will be able to select from a variety of different Honda pre-owned models, all aged five years and below, with an odometer mileage of 100,000 km and below.

All the pre-owned Honda vehicles, which are equipped with genuine parts and are free from major accidents and flood damage, are fully certified, having undergone a thorough and stringent 288-point inspection conducted by Honda Certified Inspectors, including checks on the condition of the engine and transmission, functionality and undercarriage as well as that of the exterior and interior.

Customers who purchase certified pre-owned vehicles through HCUC are entitled to an additional one-year extended warranty on top of any existing warranty still valid for the vehicle, and will have access to after-sales service at the network of authorised Honda dealerships nationwide.

The dealerships that kicked off the initial HCUC programme back in 2022 were MJN Motors (Selangor), Tiong Nam Motor (Selangor), Kah Motor (Penang), Kah Motor (Johor), Yong Ming Motor (Johor) and Chuan Thye Motor (Pahang).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.