17 February 2022

Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced that it will be launching an official pre-owned business this year. Called Honda Certified Used Car, the business expansion initiative is described as an additional option for customers to purchase Honda cars.

HM did not elaborate and will make further announcements closer to the time of launch, but Honda Certified Used Car is expected to be similar to UMW Toyota Motor’s Toyota Topmark business, BMW Premium Selection, Perodua POV and more recently, Hyundai Promise.

Expect certified used cars to be throughly checked and free from major accident damage, in addition to a warranty by the official distributor. Peace of mind is a unique selling point of official pre-owned cars. Such a move also helps a car company have some sort of control on its residuals.