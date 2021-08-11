In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 August 2021 9:55 am / 5 comments

Official distributor Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has launched its approved used car programme called Hyundai Promise, billed as an effortless and reliable way to trade-in and buy pre-owned Hyundai vehicles.

Pre-owned Hyundai models sold through Hyundai Promise come with genuine parts and “the original engine”, HSDM emphasises. “Stringent and rigorous inspections will be carried out by trained technicians to ensure that all vehicles are in optimal electrical and mechanical condition before they are approved and certified,” the company says, adding that Hyundai Promise cars are major accident-free,

All approved and certified vehicles come with a warranty of between two to five years depending on the age of the vehicle and the mileage. The cars also come with 24-hour road assistance service.

“Hyundai Promise is forward-looking, offering customers a full circle of sales services, from purchasing their first new Hyundai model to trading in their vehicles for a newer model, at attractive deals. As the name of the programme suggests, we promise good quality vehicles and worry-free ownership. Customers who make their purchase from Hyundai Promise will enjoy wonderful benefits including quality assurance, financial solutions, and extended warranty,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of HSDM.

Low added that Hyundai Promise is an important business segment that complements Hyundai Malaysia’s existing business ecosystem. Having an official used car programme also helps regulate the resale value of Hyundai used cars in the country.

The first Hyundai Promise centre is located at Lot 33, Temasya Industrial Park, Glenmarie. The facility is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. Hyundai Promise is owned and managed by HSDM, supported by Sime Darby Auto Selection.