Honda Malaysia sold over 80,000 units in 2023 – City most popular model; e:HEV sales up by 87% YoY

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 24 2024 3:40 pm

Honda Malaysia has announced it delivered more than 80,000 vehicles in 2023, which is enough to maintain its number one position in the non-national passenger vehicle segment for a tenth consecutive year. The result also means the company achieved its sales target for 2023, which was set last March.

Last year saw the company launch four new models, including the sixth-generation CR-V, the WR-V, the FL5 Civic Type R as well as the seventh-generation City facelift. On the mention of models, Honda Malaysia revealed the City sedan to be the best-selling model in its line-up, accounting for 30% of total sales in 2023.

This is followed by the HR-V at 25% and the City Hatchback at 13%. In its official release, the company said the WR-V, HR-V and CR-V as leaders in their respective segments, which presumably involves non-national makes and models. The Civic was also named as the best-selling model in the C-segment sedan market.

“2023 proved to be a challenging year where we faced a competitive market. However, Honda Malaysia managed to overcome and achieved our sales target in 2023 with strong support from our dealers and the Malaysian government. Additionally, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all Honda customers who have played a crucial role in this achievement through their unwavering support towards the Honda brand,” said Hironobu Yoshimura, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

Singling out the WR-V, Honda’s compact SUV found its way to over 7,800 customers within the first six months of its launch, with the RS being the most popular variant with 60% of total WR-Vs sold. Honda Malaysia also touched upon its e:HEV hybrid line-up, which saw total sales increase to 7,700 units in 2023 from 4,100 units in 2022. This represents a growth of 87%, and the 7,700 e:HEV cars sold contributed 28% to overall hybrid sales in Malaysia.

