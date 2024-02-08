2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift now in Thailand – improved Sensing; VTEC Turbo, e:HEV; from RM80k

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / February 8 2024 10:49 am

The Honda City Hatchback has been given a facelift in Thailand, just over three years after the B-segment model made its global debut there. As part of the facelift, the hatchback gets some styling tweaks and new equipment, many of which mirror the City sedan that got updated earlier.

In Thailand, the City Hatchback is now available in five variants instead of four previously. The base option remains the S+ that is priced at 599,000 baht (RM80,120), which is followed by the SV at 679,000 baht (RM90,820) and the RS at 749,000 baht (RM100,183).

These three variants are powered by a gasohol-compliant 1.0 litre inline-three VTEC Turbo petrol engine that serves up an unchanged 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000-4,500 rpm – a CVT sends drive to the front wheels.

The two remaining variants feature Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system that uses an electric motor rated at 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm to drive to the front wheels. Powering the battery is a lithium-ion battery that is juiced by a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine making 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) and 127 Nm, plus an integrated electric motor acting as a generator and a starter.

While the petrol engine mainly acts as a power supply for the battery most of the time, it can clutch in through a single-speed transmission (dubbed E-CVT) to provide direct drive at higher speeds, where it is most efficient to do so.

The first of the two hybrid variants is a new addition called the e:HEV SV, which retails for 729,000 baht (RM97,531), and is joined by the returning e:HEV RS that gets a price cut by 50,000 baht (RM6,683) to now sell at 799,000 baht (RM106,787).

In terms of styling changes, the City Hatchback follows its sedan counterpart by sporting a slimmer chrome bar at the top edge of the grille, which also gets a new mesh insert design that is different from the sedan.

There’s also a reshaped front bumper for non-RS variants with more pronounced creases around the trim that occupies the area where a fog lamp would be. RS variants get a more aggressive bumper with more prominent fog lamp garnish as well as a honeycomb mesh for the lower intake, joined by additional trim simulating air inlets.

As for the rear bumper, non-RS variants now come with black trim in the lower apron, while RS variants gain a diffuser-like element to complete the sporty look along with black side mirrors and variant-specific emblems.

RS variants get two exclusive colour schemes, including Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic (paired with a black roof) and Ignite Red Metallic. Other available hues are Tafetta White (S+ only), Platinum White Pearl (e:HEV RS, e:HEV SV, RS and SV variants only), Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Sonic Gray Pearl.

Like we’ve seen in the City sedan, the hatchback’s interior looks pretty much unchanged from before, although there are some minor tweaks. For starters, the power outlet for rear passengers has now been swapped out for two USB-C charging ports (in e:HEV variants only) and there’s a small inner pocket for smartphones behind the front seats (also in e:HEV variants only).

Equipment-wise, the S+ comes with 15-inch alloy wheels (185/60 profile tyres), automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, a black interior with fabric seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, a 4.2-inch multi-info display (MID), a standard head unit, four speakers and four airbags.

The base variant also gets Honda Sensing as standard, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and a new Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN).

Stepping up the SV brings with it two-tone 15-inch alloys, leather seat upholstery with grey stitching, automatic air-conditioning, a multi-angle reverse camera and an 8-inch Advanced Touch head unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The RS builds upon the SV by gaining 16-inch alloys, LED headlamps, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, paddle shifters, red accents for its MID, a rear armrest, four more speakers for a total of eight, Honda Connect telematics, two more airbags for six.

The entry-level hybrid variant (e:HEV SV) is similar to the non-hybrid SV, but with a few improvements. These include the addition of 16-inch two-tone alloys, rear air vents, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, the aforementioned rear USB-C ports and a new Low-Speed Follow (LSF) function for the ACC. The e:HEV SV still keeps the SV’s project headlamps, four-speaker sound system and four airbags.

At the top with the highest price tag is the e:HEV RS, which is similar to the turbocharged RS in terms of equipment, but with LSF for its ACC, rain-sensing wipers, rear air vents, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), RS-specific design for the seven-inch digital instrument cluster, rear USB-C ports as well as Honda LaneWatch. As always, a range of Modulo accessories are available for customers who want to spruce up their purchase.

We would expect the facelifted model to come to Malaysia too, albeit without the option of the VTEC Turbo engine – the current non-hybrid variants here are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC engine with 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) and 145 Nm. For now, what do you think of the City Hatchback’s new look and improvements to its kit list?





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.