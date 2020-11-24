The new Honda City Hatchback has made its global debut in Thailand, almost exactly a year since the sedan version was launched on November 25, 2019. The shortened City has been heavily rumoured ever since patent images of the model surfaced earlier in February, with Honda Thailand only confirming its arrival earlier this month.
For Thailand, the City Hatchback is offered in just three variants, one less than the sedan version. The base option is the S+ that is priced at 599,000 baht (RM80,776), followed by the mid-spec SV at 675,000 baht (RM91,025) and the range-topping RS at 749,000 baht (RM101,011). These prices are higher than the City sedan range, which starts at 579,500 baht (RM78,152) and peaks at 739,000 baht (RM99,662).
No surprises when it comes to styling, as the City Hatchback gets the same front end as its sedan sibling, with an identical design for the headlamps, grille, bonnet and bumper. This continues down the vehicle’s sides, as the prominent character line running above the door handles and linking the front and rear lighting clusters remain visible.
Moving towards the rear, the differences between the two body styles are immediately apparent (for obvious reasons). For starters, the roofline of the hatchback goes on for longer to meet a roof spoiler, which is placed above the tailgate with a steeply-raked rear window. This also sees the C-pillars take on a more upright stance, allowing space for the fuel door to be placed higher above the side character line.
As for the rear end, the City Hatchback gets its own taillight design that is reminiscent of those on the W177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, with a lighting signature similar to what you find on the sedan. Beyond that, the rear bumper features a recessed lip and much slimmer reflectors at its edges.
Dimension-wise, the hatchback measures 4,345 mm long (4,349 mm for the RS variant), making it 208 mm shorter than the sedan, while the height is up 21 mm to 1,488 mm. No change in width and wheelbase, which remain at 1,748 mm and 2,589 mm respectively.
On the inside, the City Hatchback is pretty much the same as its sedan sibling, with an eight-inch touchscreen Advanced Touch head unit integrated into the dashboard (RS variant only), along with large air vents. Meanwhile, the centre stack houses the controls for the air-conditioning system, a power outlet, USB ports and a small storage cubby.
Further down, the centre console is where you’ll find two cupholders and gear lever, followed by the handbrake and more storage areas, including one under the armrest (SV and RS variants only). In front of the driver, there’s still analogue gauges with a multi-info display (MID) between then, and the steering wheel is the same with on-wheel controls.
It isn’t just a carbon copy though, as Honda says hatchback offers more legroom than the sedan and it even comes with Ultra Seats, allowing for four rear seat arrangements – utility, long, tall and refresh modes, as the company explains.
Under the bonnet, the City Hatchback sports the same 1.0 litre (998 cc) VTEC Turbo three-cylinder as the sedan, delivering 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The mill, which works with E20 gasahol, is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels.
In terms of equipment, the S+ comes with projector headlamps, a chromium front grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, a black interior, fabric seat upholstery, manual air-conditioning, keyless entry and engine start, an idling stop system, a standard head unit with four speakers and Bluetooth, four airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, ABS, EBD and Isofix child seat anchors.
The SV adds on side mirror indicators, leather seats, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, white illumination for the MID, a centre console storage box, the aforementioned eight-inch Advanced Touch system and a multi-angle rear-view camera.
The most expensive RS stands out in the line-up with its black front grille, shark fin antenna, tailgate spoiler, door handles, side mirror caps, rear diffuser element and fog lamp garnish. It also gets exclusive 16-inch wheels, combination suede/fabric/leather seats, paddle shifters, cruise control, red illumination for the MID, two more power outlets for rear passengers, a rear arm rest, eight speakers, Honda Connect telematics and two more airbags for a total of six.
The City Hatchback will be available in six colours in Thailand, including Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Sonic Grey Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Taffeta White. There’s also a range of Modulo accessories offered, with items such as rear spoiler garnish, decorative fender gills, red and blue wheel stickers, door handle protectors and a boot tray.
So, what do you think of the City Hatchback? Do you prefer it to the sedan? There have been rumours suggesting that the fourth-gen Jazz won’t be coming to our shores, as its place will be taken by the City Hatchback instead. A prudent move? Sound off in the comments below.
Comments
City Hatchback or will it be ASEAN Jazz? (ie just like the Yaris here, not the global TNGA version).
no matter City Hatchback or ASEAN Jazz. beli je X50 rm80k..
Some people dont like big cars want a smaller car ie: myvi, jazz, yaris ok…
Isn’t Jazz = City hatchback?
(Like) Honda Jazz.
(Dislike) Honda City HB
Masok sportrim hitam 18inci dulu….. enjin 1.0 VTEC Turbo bolih cip naik dr 122PS to 180PS. Perrrgggh hondaa
Nice wira- potong wagon style
macem potong suprima tebo
Yaris is definitely better looking…this looks very generic and lacks of originality but knowing Malaysians they will buy honda no matter what…
Buy Yaris better! Good RV
Nissan Note looks better and more sporty than this…
I like this more than the Yaris. weldone!
Oops… Looks like there are more Yaris fans here!
Too many bored Toyota salesmen hanging around Paultan after X50 launched.
looks like Suprima…..just change the Logo
So an almost identical car with compromised boot and likely compromised view is more expensive? That is just weird pricing strategy right there. Plus I dont think it is better looking than its sibling, which already is not a pretty car.
The weird pricing is caused by the use of turbo engine. Nissan Almera also saw this kind of price increase when they switch to a turbo engine.
City sedan in Thailand also uses 1.0T engine laa.
Proton suprima looks better, they were ahead of time.
So does Gen2, look at X6.
PROTON SUPRIMA..Look closely….it is like proton Preve just kena banged from behind by a truck…kemek.
So horribly bad in design and yet there are buyers.
this is nice. hopefully honda malaysia will bring it here with the TURBO engine.
It does look like retarded Suprima.
Honda has lost the art of good car designing.
Look at the frontage…same old boring design.
With super computers ,it is a shame Honda cant come out with some stunning designs.
This hatchback is ..put it simply..just the sedan version with a compressed backside.
Anyway,there will be diehard hardcore Honda loyalists.
Lol most of sedan and hatchback have same front design for same models. Ford fiesta hatchback ? Ford fiesta sedan? Vios? Yaris? Mazda 2 sedan ? Mazda 2 hatchback? Mazda 3 sedan ? Mazda 3 hatchback? Mers A sedan ? Mers A hatchback? Etc all chop from sedan version. Need bash try again la.
XX2XX,you degil.YB Albert is talking about mainly the frontage…the last 5 years ..super boring.Who doesnt know ,the hatchback is a compressed version of the sedan?
You dont even understand what is bash.Bashing is not right.People are suggesting,Honda should wake up from this boring design.Do u bash your uncle for wearing the same T shirt with same design last 5 years ?
That Nissan Almera 1.0L turbocharged produced 99 hp, while Honda City 1.0L turbocharged is producing 120 hp. So long Almera… Malaysian, wanna wait for the 1.0L turbo City?
Wow really nice. Would do well if it is sold here
Lol tell me most of sedan and hatchback have same front design for same models. Ford fiesta hatchback ? Ford fiesta sedan? Vios? Yaris? Mazda 2 sedan ? Mazda 2 hatchback? Mazda 3 sedan ? Mazda 3 hatchback? Mers A sedan ? Mers A hatchback? Etc all chop from sedan version. Need bash try again la.
Previously Honda said City cannot come with Ultraseats due to its chassis design is fundamentally different to Jazz, but here we see that was just a lie. If City Hatchback can be equipped with Ultraseats why is it omitted from City sedan?
Well, obviously because a hatchback has a different rear structure than a sedan.
The proportions of this are so weird.
So what really happened to the City e:HEV launch in Thailand..? No story..?
Funny that it was supposed to be a WORLD PREMIERE of the iMMD hybrid system here, and yet Thailand gets pricing and availability first.
Either my eyes aren’t working right or the model is tiny or the car is huge. This looks like a crossover.
You say that but honda still no.1 non national car brand…