GWM Haval H6 Hybrid previewed – Malaysian spec, 2 variants, 243 PS, 530 Nm, 5.2 l/100km, Q3 2024 launch

Alongside the Tank 300 at GWM’s Malaysia Autoshow stand sits the Haval H6 Hybrid, being previewed ahead of its launch in the third quarter of the year. The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that this exact model was displayed at the same show last year, but the company says that the petrol-electric SUV is truly almost ready to go on sale.

There is a hint of “This really is it, I promise” about the whole affair, but for what it’s worth, GWM did bring two supposedly Malaysian-spec units to the event. The Metal Grey car you see here appears to be an entry-level car, slotting beneath a Jade Green (more baby blue than anything) example that we have already shown you during our Auto China coverage.

Both variants are powered by the same hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor, the latter integrated into the two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Total system output is 243 PS and 530 Nm of torque, and GWM claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.2 litres per 100 km.

On the outside, the H6 Hybrid is as per what was shown last year, replete with the “Star Matrix” grille first seen on the plug-in hybrid model. Matrix LED headlights and full-width LED taillights are shared across both variants, with the differentiator being the wheels – 18-inch two-tone alloys on the low-spec car and 19-inch black rollers on the high spec.

Inside, the low spec gets sober black leather upholstery with white stitching and silver trim, whereas the high spec is more showy with black-and-white interior and rose gold trim. Both come with the same level of tech – a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Qi wireless charger and eight speakers.

Also common to both variants are power-adjustable front seats (with lumbar adjustment for the driver), dual-zone climate control, rear air-con vents, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate. The high-spec model is differentiated by a panoramic glass sunroof, a head-up display and shoulder switches on the front passenger seat.

Both cars seen here come with a windscreen camera, meaning that they should both come with the same level of advanced driver assistance systems.

These will likely include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evade system that gives more space in the lane for large vehicles such as lorries, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam. One item that will probably be reserved for the high-spec model is park assist.

GALLERY: GWM Haval H6 low spec at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

GALLERY: GWM Haval H6 high spec at Auto China 2024
Comments

