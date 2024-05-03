2024 GWM Haval H6 Hybrid set for Malaysian launch in Q3 2024 – full local specification units previewed

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 3 2024 8:19 pm

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has revealed a new timeline for the introduction of the Haval H6 Hybrid, which was announced as one of the models due in when the brand made its debut in Malaysia back in 2022. Originally slated to debut here in Q2 (which is almost midway done), the SUV is now due to arrive sometime in the third quarter, after the Tank 300.

The H6 was of course previewed here in May last year, but the units shown then were not representative of the final version buyers here will be getting. However, the vehicles you see here are. Presented during a brief preview session in China, the SUVs in these images are pretty much kitted to what we can expect for our market.

As is to be expected with previews in China, specifications were not presented, but aside from the different coloured trim and upholstery as well as two new exterior colours, virtually everything else remains. In any case, it was previously stated that the tech and features wouldn’t be very different from that seen on the 2023 examples.

Here’s a recap of what to expect. The H6 measures in 4,683 mm long, 1,886 mm wide and 1,730 mm tall, putting it in the same size group as the Honda CR-V, Proton X70 and Mazda CX-5, albeit with a longer wheelbase than the aforementioned trio.

The H6 Hybrid is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 230 Nm of torque, and this works in combination with an electric motor rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 300 Nm to offer a total system output of 243 PS (240 hp or 179 kW) and 530 Nm.

Power is transferred to the wheels via the automaker’s two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). During operation, the electric motor provides the main means of propulsion, with the engine coming into play at higher speeds; the system chooses which to use depending on the situation.

Available equipment for the H6 includes 19-inch wheels wrapped with 225/55 profile rubbers, matrix-type LED headlamps, LED tail lights and powered front seats as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also making its way on is ambient lighting and a sunroof, among other things.

Safety and driver assistance kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a parking assist system and an ADAS suite offering items such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist and the Wisdom Dodge System, which actively maintains a safe distance from large vehicles.

While there’s still no indication of pricing, it was reiterated that the H6 Hybrid will initially go on sale here as a fully-imported (CBU) model, with CKD local assembly eventually set to follow at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) plant in Melaka.

