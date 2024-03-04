GWM Haval H6 Hybrid – Malaysian launch in Q2 2024; 243 PS 1.5T; Honda CR-V, Proton X70, Mazda CX-5 rival

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 4 2024 5:16 pm

Last month, GWM Malaysia revealed it will expand its model line-up to include three new models to join the Ora Good Cat (soon to be known as the Ora 03). The cars in question are the Tank 300 and Ora 07, both of which were previewed today, as well as the Haval H6 Hybrid.

In an official release today, the company confirmed the Haval H6 Hybrid will be making its launch debut in the second quarter of 2024. This has been a long time coming, as the SUV was announced as one of the models that will come our back in July 2022 when Great Wall Motor announced its entry into Malaysia. An official preview followed in May 2023, with preliminary specifications released several days after in the same month.

For a recap, the H6 measures 4,683 mm long, 1,886 mm wide and 1,730 mm tall, putting it in the same size group as the Honda CR-V, Proton X70 and Mazda CX-5. One advantage of the H6 is its wheelbase of 2,738 mm, which exceeds that of CR-V’s 2,701 mm, the X70’s 2,670 mm and the CX-5’s 2,700 mm.

Powering the H6 is a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 230 Nm of torque. This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 300 Nm, the total system output is 243 PS (240 hp or 179 kW) and 530 Nm.

The front-wheel drive series-parallel hybrid system also features GWM’s two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). During operation, the electric motor is the main means of propulsion, with the engine coming into play at higher speeds – the system chooses which to use depending on the situation.

Available equipment for the H6 includes 19-inch wheels, matrix-type LED headlamps, LED taillights, powered front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, a sunroof, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and a parking assist system.

As for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the H6 has ultrasonic sensors, cameras as well as radar sensors to enable functions such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), full-speed adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist and the Wisdom Dodge System, which actively maintains a safe distance from large vehicles.

The H6 was originally expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023, but this has been clearly pushed back to Q2 2024. We were told the SUV will initially arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model, and our guess is it will eventually be locally assembled (CKD) when the EP Manufacturing (EPMB) plant in Melaka is completed and begins operations.

