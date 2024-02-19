2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift in Malaysia full gallery – 2.5T High AWD from RM189k; 228 hp, 420 Nm; MRCC, AEB

Here’s a full gallery of the new second-generation Mazda CX-5 facelift, which was launched near the end of January this year. The CX-5 pictured here is the 2.5T High AWD, which is the most expensive variant you can buy at RM188,760.40 on-the-road without insurance.
Other available variants include the base 2.0 Mid (RM144,469.20) that is followed by the 2.0 High (RM161,469.20), 2.5 High (RM174,960.40) and 2.2D High (RM180,322.80). Keep in mind that these prices are for metallic colours like Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Polymetal Gray and Platinum Quartz. For premium colours such as Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray, you’ll need to pony up an additional RM3,300 – these aren’t available for the base variant.
Bermaz Motor also offers optional accessories in the form of Activ-e window film and LED-illuminated sill plates, which packaged together and priced at RM2,410. For the base variant, there’s an additional option of leather seats for RM2,900. All CX-5s purchased come with a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer’s warranty and free maintenance package.
Visual changes that come with the facelift include redesigned headlamps with rectangular-shaped LED lighting elements, a new grille with a 3D-effect mesh insert, a revised front bumper and reshaped taillights. The interior remains largely the same as the pre-facelift model, although we’re not getting the larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Focusing on the variant featured here, the 2.5T High AWD is powered by a 2.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 420 Nm of torque. This is paired with a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, which is also used by every other CX-5 variant, but this variant is the only one to come with all-wheel drive (instead of front-wheel drive).
Mazda’s idling stop technology and G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) are standard for the CX-5. Specific to the 2.5T High AWD is Off-road Traction Assist, which is an additional component of the SUV’s traction control system.
In terms of standard equipment, the 2.5T High AWD comes with 19-inch alloy wheels (225/55 profile tyres), LED headlamps and taillights (with signature illumination), rear LEG fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a seven-inch instrument cluster display, a head-up display, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, leather seat upholstery and powered front seats.
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is shared across the CX-5 range and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. A six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad are also standard for the CX-5 regardless of variant, but the 360-degree view monitor is only included from the 2.0 High onwards – the 2.0 Mid makes do with a normal reverse camera.
As for safety kit, all CX-5s come with six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, auto door lock, walk away lock and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Moving on driver assistance systems, all variants except the base 2.0 Mid gets the Adaptive Front-Lighting System, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist System and Driver Attention Alert.
The list continues with front and rear Smart City Brake Support and Smart Brake Support (both being Mazda’s autonomous emergency braking systems), Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Cruising & Traffic Support.
Comments
2 years too late and yet Bermaz still manages to miss the mark. i appreciate that they (finally) decided to include the active safety tech but why skimp out on the infotainment screen? those who own mazdas know the frustration of the old mazda connect system with how slow it is to even start up every time you start your car…ok fine if they couldn’t give the screen then give the software as seen in the mazda 3 and cx-30. it’s so much quicker and simpler to use. another comment would be the exclusion of the bose speakers. why? not even an option too. don’t tell me they can’t do it because iirc, the thai cars which bermaz makes in malaysia for thailand has it. let’s not forget, the latest honda cr-v even gets a speaker upgrade for their top spec car…because 6 speakers for an almost 200k mazda seems like a crime. a sunroof would have been nice to have but that isn’t that big of a deal. finally, why not make the top spec version the fancy-looking one-color body type with the fancy rims? just something about the black cladding that cheapens the car somewhat. even indonesia gets this version. bermaz truly knows how to disappoint. and the fact that they can fully spec kias but not mazdas doesn’t make sense to me. can’t wait for them to royally screw up the cx-60, that is IF it even makes it to our shores.
With bermaz slacking with mazda, seems like proton is doing the same with the upcoming ‘facelift’ x70.
It only makes the Crv look good. Well deserved if it pays off
Even so about X70 facelift, but at least X70 facelift still looking good, even though bit dated unlike this CX-5 facelift where looks outdated and will have better offering spec with bigger infotainment screen, full screen meter display, more powerful with cheaper roadtax, eight speakers, front fog lights and tyre pressure monitoring system unlike CX-5 facelift
Nothing special ands can’t beat those many brands where nowadays many brands design looks better than this CX-5 facelift
Agree bruh. Same price yet way more powerful, Baikbeli brand new Harrier turbo ..
Seriously Bermaz can’t be arsed to put the bigger infotainment screen from Mazda 3 in this supposedly outgoing, almost end-of-lifecycle top trim CX-5?
Can someone write to corporate Mazda Japan to complain?
Outdated interior. Audio screen very small. That’s too late, unfortunately.
To be fair CX5 turbo back in 2019 also RM178k – 5 years later now at RM189k sounds alright unlike their Mazda 3 skyactive jumped from RM110k jump all the way to RM150k.
The center console is still getting old and looks bored
Still 10.2 inch touchscreen screen, no fullsize spare wheel and no fullscreen instrument cluster
Bermaz is trying to milk to the max on its investment in old CX5, it will work if there’s no competitors. But wrong timing here, the new CRV will beat them unless it is Honda to screw themselves up with quality.
Why bermaz is selling a detune 2.5T with 228bhp when other markets has the full tune of +250bhp?? What a ripoff.