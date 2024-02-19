2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift in Malaysia full gallery – 2.5T High AWD from RM189k; 228 hp, 420 Nm; MRCC, AEB

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / February 19 2024 12:04 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the new second-generation Mazda CX-5 facelift, which was launched near the end of January this year. The CX-5 pictured here is the 2.5T High AWD, which is the most expensive variant you can buy at RM188,760.40 on-the-road without insurance.

Other available variants include the base 2.0 Mid (RM144,469.20) that is followed by the 2.0 High (RM161,469.20), 2.5 High (RM174,960.40) and 2.2D High (RM180,322.80). Keep in mind that these prices are for metallic colours like Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Polymetal Gray and Platinum Quartz. For premium colours such as Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray, you’ll need to pony up an additional RM3,300 – these aren’t available for the base variant.

Bermaz Motor also offers optional accessories in the form of Activ-e window film and LED-illuminated sill plates, which packaged together and priced at RM2,410. For the base variant, there’s an additional option of leather seats for RM2,900. All CX-5s purchased come with a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer’s warranty and free maintenance package.

Visual changes that come with the facelift include redesigned headlamps with rectangular-shaped LED lighting elements, a new grille with a 3D-effect mesh insert, a revised front bumper and reshaped taillights. The interior remains largely the same as the pre-facelift model, although we’re not getting the larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Focusing on the variant featured here, the 2.5T High AWD is powered by a 2.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 420 Nm of torque. This is paired with a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, which is also used by every other CX-5 variant, but this variant is the only one to come with all-wheel drive (instead of front-wheel drive).

Mazda’s idling stop technology and G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) are standard for the CX-5. Specific to the 2.5T High AWD is Off-road Traction Assist, which is an additional component of the SUV’s traction control system.

In terms of standard equipment, the 2.5T High AWD comes with 19-inch alloy wheels (225/55 profile tyres), LED headlamps and taillights (with signature illumination), rear LEG fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a seven-inch instrument cluster display, a head-up display, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control, leather seat upholstery and powered front seats.

2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift price list (left), spec sheet (right); click to enlarge

The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is shared across the CX-5 range and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. A six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad are also standard for the CX-5 regardless of variant, but the 360-degree view monitor is only included from the 2.0 High onwards – the 2.0 Mid makes do with a normal reverse camera.

As for safety kit, all CX-5s come with six airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, auto door lock, walk away lock and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Moving on driver assistance systems, all variants except the base 2.0 Mid gets the Adaptive Front-Lighting System, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist System and Driver Attention Alert.

The list continues with front and rear Smart City Brake Support and Smart Brake Support (both being Mazda’s autonomous emergency braking systems), Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Cruising & Traffic Support.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.