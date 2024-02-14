GWM Malaysia range to expand with Ora 07 EV, Haval H6 HEV, Tank 300 SUV soon – trio teased in CNY ad

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Danny Tan / February 14 2024 4:45 pm

GWM Malaysia recently posted a Chinese New Year greeting on its social media, and while the greeting itself doesn’t stand out, the cars chosen for the graphic certainly do. The Ora Good Cat – which has been on sale for a couple of years now – is accompanied by three cars that are yet to be in Malaysian showrooms.

The three are, from left to right, the Ora 07, the GWM Tank and the Haval H6 HEV. Ora is GWM’s brand for EVs while Haval is an SUV sub-brand, although there are some SUVs like the Tank that are parked under the group’s namesake brand. As previously reported, the Ora 07, GWM Tank and Haval H6 HEV will all be launching soon in Malaysia.

The Ora 07 is very obviously a sibling of the Good Cat, and is also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat elsewhere – perhaps GWM thought that those names were too cutesy for the curvy four-door. In Thailand, the 07 is priced from 1.299 million baht (RM171,941) for the Long Range to 1.499 million baht (RM198,408) for the Performance variant.

Both get an 83.5 kWh ternary lithium battery that powers a front 204 PS/340 Nm motor in the base Long Range variant, and two motors with exactly double the outputs (408 PS/680 Nm) in the Performance. The LR is claimed to have 640 km of range in the lenient NEDC, with the Performance capable of 550 km. The latter sprints from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. Pricing is key for this Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal rival.

Next up is the GWM Tank, a butch-looking SUV that’s rather appealing in an old-school 4×4 way. In China, the Tank 300 has two variants – a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine or a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain featuring the same combustion engine. The ICE is a boosted four-pot with 227 PS and 387 Nm of torque, sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Finally, the Haval H6 HEV. Unlike the Tank, the Haval sports a modern crossover look with plenty of contemporary cues – think full-width rear LED strip and a broad front grille that melds into the bodywork. The H6 is a C-segment SUV that will compete with the Proton X70, Mazda CX-5 facelift and Honda CR-V, among other models.

Under the hood is a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 150 PS/230 Nm, paired to an electric motor rated at 177 PS/300 Nm. The total system output is 243 PS and 530 Nm. The FWD series-parallel hybrid system features GWM’s two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). At low speeds, the e-motor is the main driving force, with the engine coming into play at higher speeds – the system is auto.

We’re not very used to seeing turbocharged hybrids in the mass market as the Japanese makes, the pioneers and leaders in hybrids, typically use naturally aspirated engines in their HEVs. What do you think of the Haval H6 HEV’s technical package and looks? Or you’re more attracted to the old-school cool Tank? EV guys, this or the Seal?

Last month, EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB) announced that its subsidiary, PEPS-JV Melaka has been appointed as contract vehicle assembler for GWM in Malaysia for a period of eight years. As part of the agreement, EPMB will initially assemble the Haval H6 and Haval Jolion – more here.

