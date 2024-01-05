EPMB gets eight-year contract to assemble Great Wall Motor vehicles in Hicom Pegoh Industrial Park, Melaka

EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB) has announced that its subsidiary, PEPS-JV Melaka (PJVM) has been appointed as contract vehicle assembler for Great Wall Motor in Malaysia for a period of eight years, The Edge has reported.

As part of an agreeement signed earlier this week by both parties, EPMB will initially assemble and produce the Haval H6 and the Haval Jolion.

“The decision to venture into car assembly reflects EPMB’s steadfast commitment to vertically integrate our operation. This strategic move presents a prime opportunity to expand our revenue streams and broaden our business portfolio,” said EPMB group CEO Ahmad Razlan Mohamed in a statement.

The company’s assembly and production activities will be based at the group’s automotive manufacturing facility in the Hicom Pegoh Industrial Park in Melaka, and EPMB is aiming for an annual output of 20,000 units by 2028, according to The Edge.

In adddition to vehicles from Great Wall Motor, the EPMB plant will also assemble vehicles by BAIC, namely the BJ40 Plus and the X5II SUVs. With this, BAIC also aims to establish a sales and after-sales service network for its right-hand-drive vehicles in Malaysia.

  • kckfen on Jan 05, 2024 at 10:20 am

    Dah banyak kali announce want to start want to start, bila mau start actually? Aiyo.

