GWM Tank 300 coming to Malaysia; 2.0L turbo petrol

The GWM Tank 300 is coming soon to Malaysia, proclaims GWM Malaysia on its Facebook page as part of announcing the model’s milestone achievement of the 300,000th unit rolling off the production line.

In China, the Tank 300 is sold in two variants, with a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine, or with a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain featuring the same combustion engine. This was shown at Auto Shanghai 2023 alongside its rangemates, the Tank 400 and the Tank 500, both featuring the manufacturer’s Hi4-T plug-in hybrid powertrain, a version of which has also been introduced for the Tank 300.

Powertrain for the Tank 300 is a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder unit that produces 227 PS and 387 Nm of torque, sent to the driven wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Great Wall Motor Tank 300, Auto Shanghai 2023

In right-hand-drive form in Australia, equipment in the Tank 300 includes 17-inch alloys, a pair of 12.3-inch displays for driver instrumentation and infotainment, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included for smartphone integration. A pair of 12-volt power outlets feature, one each in the front row as well as in the luggage compartment, along with USB ports in front and rear rows and ambient lighting.

A higher trim level variant brings larger, 18-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats, front seats with heating and cooling functions, power-adjustable driver’s seat with a massage function, wireless phone charging, a nine-speaker audio setup by Infinity, and an extended range of colours for ambient lighting, according to Car Expert.

The Tank 300 has just received the Hi4-T plug-in hybrid powertrain of its stablemates in China, and power output is slightly down from that of the Tank 500, according to Car News China. The Tank 300 Hi4-T has a battery capacity of 37.1 kWh and a claimed EV range of 105 km on the CLTC Chinese domestic testing protocol, and fual consumption is a claimed 8.8 litres per 100 km.

