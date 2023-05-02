In Cars, Great Wall, International News / By Gerard Lye / 2 May 2023 6:53 pm / 0 comments

At this year’s Auto Shanghai, Great Wall Motor (GWM) showed off two models that are part of its Tank sub-brand, both of which feature the company’s Hi4-T architecture that further promotes its push for new energy vehicles (NEVs). Of the two, the Tank 500 was opened for pre-orders at the event, with pricing starting from 360,000 yuan (RM232,330), while the Tank 400 made its world premiere.

The Hi4-T is an off-road-focused version of the Hi4 plug-in hybrid system that is used in new Haval models also revealed at the show. Following a “dual-motor” approach, the Hi4-T allows the vehicle to propel itself using the internal combustion engine, with the electric motor acting as a supplementary form of propulsion that can be engaged/disengaged depending on the situation.

According to the company, this is to protect the electric motor when faced with prolonged challenging situations that can cause it to overheat. A dedicated system-on-chip (SoC) manages how the power is delivered to the road with rapid response times of mere milliseconds.

In the Tank 500, the powertrain is made up of 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a nine-speed Hydraulic Automatic Transmission (9HAT) and four-wheel drive system. The electric motor is integrated into the gearbox and makes up what the company calls a P2 layout, with the battery powering it being placed at the rear of the chassis.

The carmaker claims the battery provides up to 110 km on a single charge and the whole system is capable of providing up to 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 750 Nm of torque). The Tank 500 with the Hi4-T system can also output 3.3 kW to power accessories, which is useful for users who plan to go camping with it.

In terms of design, the plug-in hybrid Tank 500 doesn’t differ much from the original that debuted two years ago, save for the addition of charging port door. The interior is equally familiar, with a large 16.2-inch central touchscreen infotainment, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and available head-up display. The Tank 500 is also offered with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features.

As for the Tank 400, it is a new addition to the model series, slotting in between the Tank 300 and Tank 500. Boasting a heavily rugged design and plenty of sharp lines, the Tank 400 shares the same 2,850 mm wheelbase as the Tank 500, but its shorter overall at 4,985 mm (versus 5,070 mm). Other dimensions include a width of 1,960 mm and height of 1,905 mm.

GWM did not provide detailed information on the Tank 400, but it will get the Hi4-T powertrain and can be equipped with differential locks and comes with no less than 11 driving modes. The interior closely matches the Tank 500 by also featuring the same large screens, but there are circular air vents at the corners of the dashboard, a restyled centre console and gear lever as well as the lack of an analogue clock between the centre air vents.

