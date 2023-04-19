In BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / 19 April 2023 9:57 am / 1 comment

This is the new BMW i7 M70, the second variant of the all-electric 7-Series as well as the third all-electric BMW M branded model after the i4 M50 and iX M60 to come out of Munich. It made its public debut at the Auto Shanghai 2023 show this week.

While the i7 xDrive60 features a 544 PS, 745 Nm dual motor system, the i7 M70 takes this up to 660 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque (1,100 Nm in boost mode), allowing a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds. This is the most powerful all-electric drivetrain from BMW Group to date, even more powerful than the Rolls-Royce Spectre’s 585 PS and 900 Nm or the iX M60’s 619 PS and 1,015 Nm.

The rear motor is more powerful than the front one, at 489 hp output versus 258 hp at the front. Powering these motors is the same 101.7 kWh battery found in the non-M i7 xDrive60 model. Hans Zimmer has also developed a M Performance-specific sound for the BMW IconicSounds electric fake engine noise.

The battery can take the i7 M70 up to 560 km on the WLTP cycle, and can be charged at a rate of up to 22 kW on AC and 195 kW on CCS2 DC. BMW also lets you activate a Max Range mode which restricts some drive power, top speed (90 km/h) and comfort features to extend the range by about 15-25%.

For handling, BMW has given the M70 model M-specific two-axle air suspension. An adapted rolling contour increase the number of vibrations on the front and rear axles by six in each case and provide a noticeably direct connection to the vehicle body. An additional shear panel between the bulkhead and spring strut towers produces a increase in body rigidity at the front end.

So far in Malaysia the only electric M model that has gone on sale with a pricelist is the i4 M50, though we haven’t heard of any being delivered yet. The iX has been announced as an xDrive50 recently to complement the xDrive40, but no word of the M60 yet. Will the i7 M70 make its way to Malaysian showrooms?