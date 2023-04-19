In Cars, Honda, International News / By Anthony Lim / 19 April 2023 9:51 am / 0 comments





Honda e:N SUV Concept

Honda has unveiled a trio of electric vehicles at Auto Shanghai 2023. Two are prototypes, these being the e:NP2 Prototype and the e:NS2 Prototype, while the third is a concept called the e:N SUV.

They continue on the automaker’s e:N Series theme, which first emerged in 2021, with the e:NP1 and e:NS1 being the first models to be announced for the all-electric series. Given how it was with the former, we can expect the e:NP2 and e:NS2 to follow in the same fashion, again being similarly veined but with design elements to differentiate them, as can be seen from their distinct front and rear ends.

The company says that the fastback-styled duo, which features an expansive rear glass screen, combine the excellent utility of SUVs and sleek form of sedans, and will offer “a unique driving pleasure that enables the driver to enjoy a sense of oneness with the vehicle.”





Honda e:NP2 Prototype

They will also have an interior space that “conveys intelligence with clean, uncluttered, yet pleasantly rounded forms combined with advanced features such as Honda Connect 4.0.”

As it was with the earlier models, the company didn’t reveal powertrain details, dimensions or specifications for its second wave of e:N Series models, only saying that the production versions of these are scheduled to enter the Chinese market in early 2024. We expect that, like with the e:NP1 and NS1, they will each be built by Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.

As for the e:N SUV concept, the study is rather different to the initial design bearing the name that was presented back in 2021. For one, the front end on the earlier N SUV – which looks to have been taken by the e:N2 Concept that was revealed late last year – has been replaced by a more organic, traditionally-styled face.





Honda e:NS2 Prototype

Expected to arrive into the market before the end of 2024, the model will be the first to adopt the e:N Architecture W platform developed exclusively for the automaker’s more premium RWD and AWD e:N Series models. It will also feature Honda’s latest safety and driver assistance systems as well as AI-powered Honda Connect technologies.

Lastly, an easter egg. While it wasn’t specifically mentioned, the e:N GT Concept – which was one of the designs showcased back in 2021 – made a cameo appearance in the main press image presenting the e:N SUV and e:NP2/e:NS2 prototypes, suggesting that it may be the next to appear.

This would keep it well in the expected timeline – the automaker had said that it, the e:N SUV as well as an e:N GT Concept would be introduced within a five-year timeframe from 2021.

GALLERY: Honda e:N SUV, e:NP2 and e:NS2 Prototype live gallery from Auto Shanghai 2023