18 April 2023

Polestar has now unveiled the Polestar 4, which the performance brand calls an SUV coupé and thus arriving as the second SUV in its line-up following the Polestar 3 SUV that is more of a two-box silhouette. Notably, the rear of the Polestar 4 does away with a conventional glass screen – more on that in a while.

The Polestar 4 is positioned between the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3 in terms of size, according to the company, and the latest model from the brand continues the demonstration of key design elements first seen on the Polestar Precept concept.

The Polestar 4 measures 4,839 mm long, 2,139 mm wide and 1,544 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,999 mm. The exterior dimensions result in generous interior proportions, particularly for the rear seat occupants, says Polestar.

The aforementioned elimination of the rear glass screen enables the full-length glass roof to be extended rearwards beyond the heads of the rear-seat passengers for a “unique interior ambience,” says Polestar. This full-length glass roof can be optioned with electrochromic functionality, enabling the roof to be made transparent or opaque depending the occupants’ preference.

With a solid panel residing where a glass window would normally be, the rear-view mirror position is replaced by a in the Polestar 4 by a high-definition display screen showing a video feed from the roof-mounted rear-view camera, which Polestar says offers a far wider view than is experienced in most modern cars.

Powertrain for the Polestar 4 comes in single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive forms, the latter offering up to 544 hp and 686 Nm of torque from a synchronous permanent magnet drive motor on each axle. In this configuration, the Polestar 4 will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds, making it the quickest-acceleration production model from the brand to date, says Polestar.

Meanwhile, the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant of the Polestar 4 is rated to output 272 hp and 343 Nm of torque, or exactly half the outputs of the dual-motor variant, here sending outputs to the rear wheels.

All versions of the Polestar 4 support up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging, and the electric coupé-SUV features bi-directional charging for vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability for external electrical devices to be powered by the vehicle. A heat pump features as standard on the Polestar 4, enabling the pre-conditioning of the battery as well as the cabin using ambient heat.

Power comes from a 102 kWh battery that offers up to 560 km of range on the WLTP testing protocol for the dual-motor variant and a “preliminary range target of up to 600 km” for the single motor variant, according to Polestar.

Circular sustainability and the use of low-carbon materials continue to be the themes of Polestar cabin upholstery, and the Polestar 4 employs a mono-material approach first seen in the Polestar electric roadster concept, which has been confirmed to enter production as the Polestar 6.

Here, Polestar uses tailored knit upholstery in the cabin, an industry first according to Polestar. This is made of 100% recycled polyester, and the material has been created to fit with no off-cuts and thus, reduced waste material.

Infotainment is by a 15.4-inch portrait-oriented centre screen and a 2-inch driver’s display, powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Android Automotive OS, and Google built-in brings Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play.

The driver additionally gets a head-up display with a 14.7-inch projection area, providing key vehicle, phone and navigation information. For those driving in snow, a Snow mode turns the HUD text from white to yellow for better legibility in snowy situations.

Optional audio equipment includes a Harman Kardon sound system with 12 speakers and a 1,400-watt output, while the optional Nappa pack adds a further two speakers inside each front seat headrest for a total of 16 speakers. As with all Polestar vehicles, new features and updates are sent over-the-air.

Passive safety in the Polestar 4 includes up to nine airbags, while a new partnership with Mobileye brings the SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System. This is comprised of 12 cameras, one radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors as standard for the Polestar 4, including a driver monitoring camera that only conveys data and does not record video.

This monitors the driver’s eyes and head movements in case of impending incidents due to fatigue or incapacitation. Together with a hands-on detection system for the steering wheel, the driver monitoring system helps keep the driver engaged in driving, says Polestar.

In addition to standard equipment specification, the Polestar 4 can also be specified with additional equipment packs. A Plus pack brings comfort and technology upgrades while the Plus Pro pack adds a colour-coding for the exterior, the electrochromic glass roof and additional cabin illumination.

Additional to the Plus pack is the Nappa pack, which brings animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholstery on seats with ventilation, massage and additional headrest speakers for the front seats. Meanwhile, the Pilot pack adds Pilot Assist along with the accompanying extended features.

Last but not least, the Performance Pack brings a sportier look to the Long Range Dual Motor variant with 22-inch alloy wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, chassis tuning by Polestar Engineered and the addition of ‘Swedish gold’ for the brakes, seat belts and tyre valve caps.

Market launch for the Polestar 4 first goes to China, where production in Hangzhou is set to commence in November this year. Other markets including those in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific is planned for early 2024, and detail for those markets will be revealed next year, says Polestar. Indicative pricing is from 60,000 euros (RM292,053), says the company.