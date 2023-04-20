In Cars, International News, MG / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2023 5:42 pm / 0 comments

With its showing at Auto Shanghai 2023, the MG Cyberster has been confirmed to enter production and is expected to go on sale in Europe and the United Kingdom in the northern hemisphere summer of 2024, in time for the brand’s 100th anniversary, the company has stated.

Confirmation that the Cyberster will enter production came a month after the first concept was shown at Auto Shanghai 2021, and here the latest concept appears to be much more productionised compared to the concept car that was shown previously.

Styling of the Cyberster is shown to be more subdued, bringing a more conventionally styled front fascia compared to the dramatically sweeping front grille on the concept, along with redesigned headlamps and more realistically sized wheels and tyres.

There are now also a pair of conventional mirrors on its scissor doors, while the ‘speedster’ humps and roll hoops on the rear deck of the earlier concept have also made way for a conventional fabric folding roof. At the rear, the full-width light strip and the arrow-design tail lamp graphic have been reproportioned compared to the units on the previous concept, now offering more visual width.

New technical details are scarce with the release of these latest images of the Cyberster, though it has been said to feature single- and dual-motor electric powertrains ranging from 313 PS to 544 PS in outputs, according to Auto Express. MG has previously said that the Cyberster will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in under three seconds, and has promised a maximum range of up to 800 km on a single charge.

“The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles,” said MG advanced design director Carl Gotham.

GALLERY: 2021 MG Cyberster concept