2 April 2021

MG has just released the first official photos of the Cyberster concept, which previews its vision for a pure electric two-seater sports car. It’s set to be displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show from April 21 to 28.

Design-wise, the car was developed by the MG Advanced Design Centre in London, and borrows several styling cues from the classic MG B Roadster. Unique to it is the ‘Magic Eye’ headlights that seemingly ‘open’ when switched on. It also sports an LED strip down the side of the car, which the automaker terms ‘laser belt’.

As a sports car concept, the Cyberster is actually quite aggressively styled, which is especially evident when viewed from the back. The combination of a short overhang, taut and flat haunches, and Porsche 918 Spyder-like double bubble roof give it a nice midship profile, but lest you forget, it will be purely electric.

Other strong design features include a continuous LED strip that joins the Union Jack tail lights, LED backlit MG badge, a slim radiator grille up front, and 18-inch wheels wrapped with with low profile Michelin 235/55 tyres. The side sills proudly display the words ‘SAIC Design’.

Not much technical details have been released yet, but MG claims that the Cyberster will do the century sprint in under three seconds. It’s unclear how many electric motors will power this car, what its output is, and how big the battery capacity will be. Nevertheless, MG promises a range of up to 800 km on a single charge. That is rather ambitious considering the current state of battery tech, but we’ll give MG the benefit of doubt.

SAIC Design Advanced London director, Carl Gotham said: “The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design. Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and the Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”