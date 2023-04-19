In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 19 April 2023 3:33 pm / 0 comments

The E3-generation Porsche Cayenne facelift has been unveiled. While the updates to its exterior are rather restrained, these conceal a more comprehensive reworking that has taken place under the skin of the SUV that made its debut in its third generation in 2017.

The range of powertrain choices has now been streamlined across the two bodystyles on offer – the Cayenne and the Cayenne Coupé. Members of our team are also in attendance at Auto Shanghai 2023 in person; we’ve included live images from the event, here.

In terms of changes seen on the exterior of the Cayenne, the front of the vehicle receives redesigned wings, bonnet, and headlamps which aim to visually emphasise the vehicle’s width. The rear end of the Cayenne has been restyled, too, with redesigned three-dimensional tail lamps, simplified surfaces on the tailgate and the rear license plate position has been relocated lower, to the rear apron.

For lighting equipment, matrix LED headlamps are now standard-fit across the facelifted Cayenne range, while HD Matrix LED units are optional. The latter specification features two high-definition modules and more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp, and the pixel accuracy of the headlamp units enable the selective blocking out of parts of the high beam in order to not dazzle oncoming drivers.

Under the skin, the Cayenne S makes a return to V8 engine power with the 4.0 litre turbocharged petrol unit that produces 474 PS and 600 Nm of torque, representing gains of 34 PS and 50 Nm over the outgoing Cayenne S that was powered by a 2.9 litre biturbo petrol V6. With the 4.0 lite biturbo V8, the Cayenne S does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 273 km/h, applicable to both the SUV and the Coupé versions.

The base Cayenne continues with V6 petrol power, here packing a 3.0 litre turbocharged unit producing 353 PS and 500 Nm of torque, or 13 PS and 50 Nm more than its predecessor. This combustion engine also serves as the ICE unit in the Cayenne E-Hybrid, which gets an upgraded electric motor that now produces 176 PS for a combined output of 476 PS. Transmission in all variants is an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid also gets an upgraded battery pack with more capacity at 25.9 kWh (up from 17.9 kWh previously), and now offers a pure electric driving range of up to 90 km on the WLTP test cycle. A new, 11 kW onboard charger for the Cayenne E-Hybrid enables the drive battery to be topped up in under 2.5 hours.

Flagship performance in the facelifted Cayenne range is represented by the Cayenne Turbo GT, and the relatively recent variant continues to go on sale in international markets except in the European Union. The already potent 4.0 litre biturbo V8 gets reworked to gain an additional 19 PS for a peak power figure of 659 PS, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

Chassis revisions to the E3 Cayenne for this facelift bring revised dampers with two-valve technology for separate compression and rebound sections, which Porsche says will help offer a wider range of performance between ride comfort and handling.

Steel springs are specified as standard, while adaptive air suspension can be optioned, and this too is paired with new two-chamber, two-valve technology. The scope of adjustment now offers wider differentation between the available Normal, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

Inside brings fully digital instrumentation, a first for the Porsche Cayenne. A big change is found here, with the gear selector relocated from its traditional position on the centre console to now become a toggle-style switch as used in the current 911.

Driver instrumentation is via a 12.6-inch display with an optional head-up display, while the main infotainment unit measures 12.3 inches and now includes native Spotify and Apple Music apps.

Available for the front passenger is a 10.9-inch display that offers separate access to the infotainment system, and receives video streaming in certain markets. Here on this passenger display, a special foil is applied to shield it from the driver’s view from the driver’s seat.

Rear seat accommodations of the Cayenne (left) and Cayenne Coupé (right) – click to enlarge

The Cayenne facelift gets an air quality monitoring system that uses predictive navigation data to detect when the vehicle is approaching a tunnel, and will automatically switch on air recirculation.

An optional sensor detects the level of fine dust, and passes the air through a fine dust filter multiple times if the system deems it necessary. An onboard ioniser also helps to remove germs and pollutants, with particular benefit to allergy sufferers.

Active safety systems have been revised as well, and now the suite include an active speed limiter, swerve assist, cornering assist and improved Porsche InnoDrive as part of its adaptive cruise control system.