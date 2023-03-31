In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2023 12:41 pm / 1 comment

Porsche will unveil the new Cayenne on April 18 at Auto Shanghai in China, but before the main event, the company is giving us our first look at the SUV’s overhauled interior. Called the Porsche Driver Experience, the design draws inspiration from other cars in the company’s line-up like the Taycan and 911.

Digital screens are aplenty inside the living space, starting with a freestanding 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster display that is joined by a 12.3-inch central display for the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system.

Unlike other carmakers, Porsche opted against fully integrating the climate controls into the middle touchscreen. Much like the current Cayenne, there’s a dedicated control panel with physical switches to quickly adjust things like the temperature and fan speed, while other functions are linked to touch-based buttons with haptic feedback on the glass surface.

One major difference is the centre console no longer accommodates a gear selector or even controls for the vehicle’s drive modes. The former is now just a toggle-style switch – like in the 911 – located between the two main screens, while the drive modes (Normal, Offroad, Sport and Sport Plus) are accessed with the rotary dial on the steering wheel.

The button to disable the stability system has also been relocated to between the centre air vents, and in keeping with tradition, a new engine start button (no longer a key insert) is to located close to the driver’s door. A redesigned control lever for the driver assistance system is also found directly on the steering wheel.

Taking another page out of the Taycan, the new Cayenne can also be ordered with an optional 10.9-inch passenger display, which allows your co-driver to operate the navigation or select a media service. Porsche says a special foil ensures the display can’t be seen from the driver’s seat, so the front passenger can watch videos from Screenhits TV without creating a distraction.

The German carmaker adds that the increased horizontal emphasis of the dashboard makes the interior appear even wider, and there’s also a cooled smartphone storage area with a wireless charger capable of delivering 15 watts.

Elsewhere, there are two new USB-C ports in the front storage compartment and another two USB-C ports in the rear section of the centre console, all with a fast charging function. A QR code also makes it easy to pair your phone to PCM, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while also having integrated apps such as Spotify and Apple Music.