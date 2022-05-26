In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 26 May 2022 3:41 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a gallery of the locally-assembled (CKD) Porsche Cayenne, which was first announced last November and has since begun rolling off the production line at Sime Darby’s assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah.

Priced at RM550,000 inclusive of taxes and duties, but excluding on-the-road fees, insurance or any options, the Cayenne CKD is RM115,000 than its CBU counterpart. The figure also factors in the full sales tax exemption that is currently ongoing until June 30, 2022.

Under the bonnet, the Cayenne is fitted with a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that puts out 340 PS (335 hp) at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm. The mill is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

Standard features include LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), LED taillights, four-zone climate control, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 12-inch touchscreen, Porsche Connect services and Apple CarPlay integration, Porsche Advanced Cockpit, a sports steering wheel, paddle shifters, a Direct Touch Control-equipped centre console and Comfort Access.

The CKD version also gains more equipment over the CBU, including 21-inch RS Spyder design wheels, a Bose surround sound system, 14-way power-adjustable comfort seats with memory function and Park Assist with front, rear and surround views. Buyers also have a choice of three exterior colours – Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic and Quartzite Grey Metallic – along with two interior leather themes – Black and a two-tone Black-Bordeaux Red.

Available options listed on Porsche Malaysia’s website are accessories from the Porsche Tequipment range like a luggage net (RM536), boot liner (RM842), all-weather floor mats (RM1,027), car care products (RM1,095) and a bicycle rack (RM3,032).

Others include the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Package that adds on a SportsDesign styling package (unique front apron and more pronounced wheel arch extensions), a sports exhaust system, dark-tinted lighting clusters, LED door projectors with the brand logo and a key fob that matches the exterior colour for RM58,000. Finally, there’s the personalised Porsche Design timepiece for a further RM38,888.

For now, only the base version of the Cayenne is assembled in Malaysia. Higher up the range, the Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo remain as CBU offerings, priced at RM907,315 and RM1,507,375 respectively.