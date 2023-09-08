Porsche Cayenne E3 facelift CKD open for booking in Malaysia – adaptive cruise, Sport Chrono; fr RM600k

In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 8 September 2023 4:15 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Malaysia has announced that the 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift is now open for booking in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM599,999, including a two-year warranty.

This will be the base Cayenne powertrain specification and which is locally assembled in Kulim, Kedah, which is powered by the firm’s 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 engine that outputs 353 PS and 500 Nm, transmitted to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard equipment specification for the Cayenne in the Malaysian market – otherwise optional in other markets – is comprised of adaptive cruise control, soft-close doors, and the Sport Chrono package. Also included are matrix LED headlamps, PASM adaptive air suspension, Power Steering Plus, 20-inch Cayenne Design alloy wheels, and front and rear Park Assist with Surround View.

Inside, the locally assembled E3 facelift Cayenne is also equipped with 14-way adjustable comfort seats with the memory package, while the front seat headrests get the Porsche crest embossed as standard, along with electric roll-up sun blinds for the rear windows. Also on are the Bose Surround Sound System and smartphone wireless charing pad that can recharge devices at up to 15W.

Interior revisions for the facelifted E3-generation Cayenne see the transmission selector relocated to the dashboard to make room for more storage on the centre console as well as the air-conditioning controls. Driver instrumentation is by a curved, freestanding 12.6-inch digital display, while infotainment is via the central 12.3-inch PCM display.

The 2024 CKD Cayenne facelift can be further customised from the Porsche Tequipment catalogue, such as 21-inch Cayenne Exclusive Design and 22-inch Sport Design alloy wheels, while rear seat entertainment systems can also be specified as an option.

Porsche customers in Malaysia may place their orders for the 2024 Cayenne – among other Porsche models – via the brand’s digital platform, and for the first 250 Cayenne orders, matching painted vehicle keys will be offered with the new vehicles.

As before, other variants of the Porsche Cayenne will continue to be offered in their fully imported (CBU) forms, with three other variants shown on the Porsche website for the Malaysian market; these are the Cayenne E-Hybrid, Cayenne S, and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

“With one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche, we look forward to fulfilling even more sports car dreams in Malaysia while providing the best in quality, performance, and overall driving experience with the new locally assembled Cayenne,” said Sime Darby Auto Performance CEO Christopher Hunter.

GALLERY: 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift

