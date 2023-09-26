2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid revealed – 519 PS, 750 Nm; 0-100 km/h in 4.7s; EV range up to 90 km

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / September 26 2023 11:21 am

Porsche has revealed the third E-Hybrid variant of the Cayenne with the debut of the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid, which slots in between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid – the latter was announced just last month.

Available in SUV and Coupe body styles, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid gets a revised 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that puts out 353 PS (349 hp or 260 kW), which is paired with an electric motor rated at 176 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) – such a setup is also used by the Cayenne E-Hybrid, albeit with a less potent outcome.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid’s total system output is 519 PS (512 hp or 382 kW) and 750 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 263 km/h. As for the electric-only range, it is up to 90 km following the WLTP cycle thanks to a battery capacity of 25.9 kWh – this matches the other E-Hybrid variants and is more than the previous 17.9 kWh.

A full charge with a max AC input of 11 kW (previously 7 kW) will take just under two and a half hours, the German carmaker claims. In terms of standard equipment, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is equipped with adaptive air suspension featuring two-chamber, two-valve technology, 20-inch wheels, an exhaust system with two twin tailpipes in stainless steel as well as matrix LED headlamps (HD matrix LEDs are an option).

Should you go with the SUV body, the Silver exterior package is included, while the Coupe gets the Black exterior package. Inside, both come with eight-way powered front seats, the Sport Chrono package, stainless steel pedals and the Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. A passenger screen is optional, as is a new air quality system to filter out particles and hazardous substances.

Porsche is already accepting orders for the new variant in Europe, with deliveries scheduled to commence in November this year.

