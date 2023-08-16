GIIAS 2023: Porsche Cayenne facelift debuts with more power, upgraded equipment list, revised styling

In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2023 12:12 pm / 1 comment

The Porsche Cayenne facelift has made its debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) several months after the refreshed model was revealed globally back in April. Available in SUV and coupe body styles, the former being what you see here, the new Cayenne is identified by the few styling changes made.

As a start, the front of the vehicle boasts a redesigned bonnet, wings and headlamps to visually emphasise its width. The headlamps are now matrix LED units by default, and they continue to have a four-point look, albeit with more prominent lighting units within each cluster. Moving to the rear, the Cayenne gets new three-dimensional taillights with a light bar, while the tailgate has been simplified so the number plate recess sits further down than before.

Inside, the gear selector that was previously a lever on the centre console has been made into a toggle switch that sits on the dashboard. Other changes involve screens, with a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster display joined by a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger.

Besides the increased digitalisation of the cabin, the SUV also gains an air quality monitoring system that uses predictive navigation data to detect when the vehicle is approaching a tunnel, and will automatically switch on air recirculation. Finer filtration of airborne dust is also available, along with an onboard ioniser to cut down on germs and pollutants.

For powertrains, the Cayenne S brings the V8, with a 4.0 litre turbocharged unit replacing the previous 2.9 litre biturbo V6. The eight-cylinder mill makes 474 PS and 600 Nm, which is 34 PS and 50 Nm more than the V6, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and top speed of 273 km/h.

If you want the V6, the base Cayenne (pictured here) sports a 3.0 litre turbocharged unit producing 353 PS and 500 Nm, which is 13 PS and 50 Nm more than before. This V6 is also used in the plug-in hybrid variant dubbed the Cayenne E-Hybrid that gets an upgraded electric motor rated at 176 PS for a total system output of 476 PS.

The PHEV option also gets an improved battery pack with an energy capacity of 25.9 kWh (up from 17.9 kWh), so the pure electric driving range is up to 90 km following the WLTP cycle. The battery can be charged in under 2.5 hours by using the 11-kW onboard AC charger.

At the top of the heap is the Cayenne Turbo GT with an even more powerful 4.0 litre biturbo V8 making 19 PS more for 659 PS – 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and 305 km/h top speed. All variants come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Chassis revisions bring revised dampers with two-valve technology for separate compression and rebound sections, which Porsche says will help offer a wider range of performance between ride comfort and handling. Steel springs are standard, while adaptive air suspension can be optioned with a scope of adjustment that offers wider differentation between the available Normal, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

