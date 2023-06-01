Porsche Cayenne CKD – 1,000th unit rolls off Sime Darby’s assembly facility in Kulim, Kedah; fr RM575k

In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 1 June 2023 1:39 pm / 2 comments

The 1,000th locally-assembled (CKD) Porsche Cayenne has rolled off the production line at Sime Darby’s assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah, Porsche Malaysia recently announced on its official Facebook page.

This comes just a little over a year and two months after the initial CKD unit of the SUV exited the German brand’s first local assembly facility outside of Europe last March. The assembled-in-Malaysia Cayenne was launched here in November 2021 at a price of RM550,000, with the figure being inclusive of taxes and duties but excludes on-the-road fees, any options and insurance.

Offered in its base version, the CKD Cayenne was RM115,000 less than its CBU counterpart, but keep in mind that asking price also factored in the full sales tax exemption for CKD vehicles that was active at the time. According to Porsche Malaysia’s website, the retail price has since been revised to RM575,000 starting from July 1, 2022.

The Cayenne is powered by a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that puts out 340 PS (335 hp) at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm. The mill is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and an active all-wheel drive system, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h. The SUV also comes with adaptive air suspension that includes Porsche Active Suspension Management.

Standard equipment that comes with the SUV include four-zone climate control, Comfort Access Park Assist with front, rear and surround views, 14-way power-adjustable comfort seats with memory function, LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), LED taillights, four-zone climate control, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 12-inch touchscreen, Porsche Connect services and Apple CarPlay integration, ambient lighting as well as a Bose surround sound system.

Colour options remain at three, with Carrara White Metallic and Quartzite Grey Metallic being returning hues, while Chromite Black Metallic replaces the previous Jet Black Metallic. Meanwhile, the two interior leather themes – Black and a two-tone Black-Bordeaux Red – remain unchanged.

Customers will continue to be able to specify additional packages, including the Exclusive Manufaktur that adds on a SportsDesign styling package (unique front apron and more pronounced wheel arch extensions), a sports exhaust system, dark-tinted lighting clusters, LED door projectors with the brand logo and a key fob that matches the exterior colour for RM52,000 (previously RM58,000).

Also available are accessories from the Porsche Tequipment range like a luggage net (RM536), boot liner (RM842), all-weather floor mats (RM1,027), car care products (RM1,095) and a bicycle rack (RM3,032), while a personalised Porsche Design timepiece can be had for RM38,888.

GALLERY: 2022 Porsche Cayenne CKD