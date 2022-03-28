In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 28 March 2022 3:48 pm / 3 comments

Remember the Porsche Cayenne CKD announcement from last year? Well, the first ever locally-assembled unit has just rolled off the production line at Sime Darby’s assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah.

It’s a historic moment, because this is the first assembly facility for Porsche outside of Europe. According to the firms, the CKD operation is meant to serve only the local market, and the Cayenne is currently the only model planned.

The plant is 100% staffed with Malaysians who have been comprehensively trained by Porsche, with production being supported by a network of local suppliers and service providers.

Porsche board member for Production and Logistics, Albrecht Reimold said: “The new assembly site in Malaysia meets specific market needs and operates alongside Porsche’s established network of production sites in Europe. It meets comprehensive quality standards set forth by Porsche when assembling Porsche sports cars,” and is also a benchmark for efficiency, quality and sustainability.

On the roof of the plant are solar panels to provide supplementary energy, while on ground, there are rainwater harvesting technologies to ensure wastewater is kept to a minimum.

Based on our earlier report, the Cayenne CKD will start from RM550k, making it about RM115k cheaper than its CBU counterpart. The standard kit is also enhanced with 21-inch RS Spyder design wheels, Bose surround sound system, 14-way power-adjustable comfort seats with memory function and Park Assist with front, rear and surround views. These were all optional before.

The kit list also includes LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), LED taillights, four-zone climate control, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 12-inch touchscreen, Porsche Connect services and Apple CarPlay integration, Porsche Advanced Cockpit, a sports steering wheel, paddle shifters, a Direct Touch Control-equipped centre console and Comfort Access.

Besides that, there’s also a specially-curated Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur option package, as well as a special Porsche Design timepiece. A range of Tequipment accessories are available, too.

Powering the SUV is a 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that produces 340 PS at 5,300 to 6,400 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,340 to 5,300 rpm. An eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission is standard, sending drive to all four wheels via an active AWD system.