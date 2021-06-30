In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 30 June 2021 11:37 am / 0 comments

Following its seven-minute, 38.925-second lap time feat at the Nurburgring Nordschleife with factory driver Lars Kern at the controls, Porsche has now officially unveiled its range-topping Cayenne Coupe variant, the Cayenne Turbo GT.

Motive power for the top Cayenne variant comes courtesy of a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 producing 640 PS and 850 Nm of torque, transmitted to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This represents a power increase of 90 PS and 80 Nm over the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, 10 PS short of the Lamborghini Urus and producing 40 PS and 50 Nm more than the Audi RS Q8.

The engine in the Cayenne Turbo GT is the most powerful eight-cylinder unit from Porsche thus far, in this guise receiving upgrades to its crankshaft drive, turbochargers, direct fuel injection, induction and intercooler systems. Specifically, rotating masses in the engine for the Cayenne Turbo GT such as the crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, timing chain drive and torsional vibration dampers have been designed or higher peak loads and to improve driving dynamics, says the manufacturer.

The eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission and the Porsche Traction Management (PTS) system have been modified as well, while the transfer case gets additional water cooling. The standard sports exhaust system is unique to the Cayenne Turbo GT with its more centralised layout, and is made of titanium from the mid-section to the rear silencer. Further weight was saved with the omission of the centre silencer.

The Cayenne Turbo GT rides 17 mm lower compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, with both passive chassis components as well as active control systems revised with variant-specific to suit. According to Porsche, the three-chamber air suspension setup is now 15% more rigid, with revisions applied to the damping characteristics of the PASM adaptive suspension, Power Steering Plus and rear-axle steering.

Software for the PDCC active roll control system is also now “performance-oriented”, and altogether offer even better roll stabiltiy and roadholding, plus more precise turn-in behaviour at high cornering speeds, says Porsche. The Porsche Torque Vectoring allows for higher torque bias ratios in the Cayenne Turbo GT, and the front axle has been revised as well.

Here and compared to the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, the front wheels on the Cayenne Turbo GT are one inch wider and negative camber has been increased by 0.22 degrees to offer a larger contact patch from its 22-inch Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, here developed specifically for use on the Cayenne Turbo GT. These are fitted to 22-inch G Design alloy wheels in a Neodyme finish.

Exterior bodywork specific to the Cayenne Turbo GT include a GT-specific front apron with spoiler lip and side cooling intakes, while the contoured carbon-fibre roof and black wheel arch extensions offer contrast. Also specific to the GT variant are the carbon side plates, along with an adaptive rear spoiler that is now 25 mm longer that that on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe, for an additional 40 kg of downforce. Finishing the GT-specific exterior at the rear end is a diffuser panel made of carbon-fibre.

The interior of the Cayenne Turbo GT gets a generous helping of Alcantara upholstery, which has been applied to the seat centre panels for all four seats. Front seats are eight-way adjustable items while the rear quarters feature two individual seats, with contrast elements in Neodyme or Arctic Grey along with ‘turbo GT’ script on the headrests.

The driver gets a multifunction sports steering wheel with a yellow marker at the 12 o’clock position, and selected accent strips are given a matte black finish. The Cayenne Turbo GT gets the latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0 iteration for its infotainment setup, and is compatible with Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay plus in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

The order books are open for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and is expected to enter European dealerships in mid-September this year. For the United States, orders are also being taken with the first units to arrive in US dealers early in 2022, where it will be priced from US$180,800 (RM751,133).