In Cars, Haval, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2023 12:47 am / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor (GWM) showcased several new energy vehicles (NEVs) at this year’s Auto Shanghai, and under its Haval brand, the Chinese carmaker showed off two SUVs codenamed A07 and B07.

B07 aka Xiaolong Max

Starting with the latter, the B07 is making its first debut at the event and is known as the Xiaolong Max (Fierce Dragon Max) in China. Built on the GWM’s LEMON platform, the SUV measures 4,758 mm long, 1,895 mm wide, 1,725 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm.

For context, the B07 is larger than the latest Honda CR-V, which is 4,694 mm long, 1,864 mm wide, 1,681 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. Despite the generous dimensions, the B07 will only be offered with two-row seating.

At first glance, the B07 appears to be a heavily facelifted version of the third-generation H6, but this something entirely new (and larger). In fact, the carmaker isn’t confirming if this will be a successor to the H6, which is smaller by comparison, when it goes on sale in China.

In terms of design, the B07 sports a distinctive frameless grille with a fine mesh intake pattern underneath the Haval script. These are flanked by angular headlamps with daytime running lights that trace their way down the corners of the face (note the detailing on the surrounding trim). Completing the front end is a sizeable lower intake and clamshell bonnet.

At the rear, you’ll find wraparound taillights and a wedge-like tailgate, the latter featuring a steeply raked window leading from a sloping roofline as well as a deep number plate recess. Faux air outlets surrounded by chrome decorated the lower apron of the rear bumper that has a central trim piece.

Inside, the B07 is packed with technology, sporting no less than three main displays. These include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment and a front passenger display of an unspecified size. There’s also a fourth display in the form of a 10-inch head-up display ahead of the driver.

Haval also pointed out the cabin has 32 storage space, including one under the two-tier centre console. Said console, which starts at the base of the central air vents, accommodates various controls for the air-conditioning system, drive modes, electronic parking brake, some driver assists and the engine start buton. There are also two trays for mobile phones, with one of them offering wireless charging at up to 50 watts.

As you would expect, the B07 is offered with several advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, driver attention monitoring and more.

The powertrain used for the B07 is new and is called Hi4 (Hybrid intelligent 4WD). This was announced back in March this year and described by GWM as “bringing a 4WD experience with the price of a 2WD to users,” with the B07 being the first to get it.

According to the company, the plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a thermal efficiency of 41.5% and go provide as much as 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW). In the B07, two setups are offered, with the first featuring a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine running in the Atkinson cycle that makes 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 135 Nm of torque.

The other engine is also a 1.5 litre turbo-four but runs on the Miller cycle with peak outputs of 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 240 Nm. Both are paired with two electric motors, with the one at the front rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and sandwiched between the engine and two-speed Direct Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

The DHT has a launch and cruising gear engaged via an electromechanical coupling, with the electric motor serving to fill in the gaps. Meanwhile, the second electric motor is at the rear with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 350 Nm to complete the all-wheel drive system. GWM’s intelligent Torque Vectoring Control (iVTC) handles the distribution of torque between the two axles and the whole system has nine different drive modes available to drivers.

Power for the electric motors comes from a battery pack with two available capacities – 19.94 kWh and 27.5 kWh – and the company claims an electric-only range as high as 100 km. In its highest configuration, the B07’s total system output is 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 585 Nm.

A07 aka Xiaolong

Joining the B07 at Auto Shanghai is the A07, which is known as the Xiaolong (Fierce Dragon) in China. This Haval SUV is smaller by comparison, measuring in at 4,600 mm long, 1,877 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and its wheelbase spans just 2,710 mm, making it better suited as a H6 replacement – GWM isn’t confirming anything of the sort.

The A07 has a bolder design with its exterior lighting clusters that hug the corners of the body front and rear, while also lacking a traditional grille. Despite the EV-like face, the A07 is actually a plug-in hybrid as denoted by the ‘DHT-PHEV’ badge at the rear.

This system features a 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine with 101 PS (99 hp or 74 kW), an electric motor and a battery pack available with either 9.41 kWh (45 km electric-only range, WLTC) or 19.27 kWh (96 km) of capacity.

Inside, the A07 has less displays, with just two on the dashboard that is bookended by prominent air vents. Like the B07, there’s also a dual-layer centre console and is offered with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features.

