In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 April 2023 3:25 pm / 0 comments

The Chery Omoda 5 EV is taking centrestage at the carmaker’s Auto Shanghai 2023 booth. The electric version of the Omoda 5 SUV appears to be in final production form although concrete details are lacking. However, we can reveal that the Omoda 5 EV is coming to Malaysia, with an introduction at the end of 2023 likely.

This is according to Chery Malaysia officials we spoke to at the Shanghai motor show, who added that the electric SUV will enter our market as a CBU China import, taking advantage of Malaysia’s duty-free incentives for imported EVs. This is opposed to the local assembly route for the internal combustion engined Omoda 5, which will be launching very soon in CKD form.

Official details regarding the Omoda 5 EV are scarce, but back in July 2022, Chery Malaysia released an online survey form for the Omoda 5 EV, mentioning details such as a output of 150 kW (204 PS) and 400 Nm, a 64 kWh battery and a WLTP-rated range of 450 km. Also mentioned were DC fast charging from 0-80% SOC in 40 minutes and AC charging of five hours.

Compared to the ICE Omoda 5, the Omoda 5 EV has a very different face, one that’s befitting a battery-powered car. Gone is the bold and elaborate patterned grille, and in comes a cleaner, more conventional nose that’s blocked off as cooling is not required. Omoda, a sub-brand of Chery in China, is spelled prominently on the nose. There are also aero wheels rendered in two-tone.

Inside, the Shanghai show car has a very interesting colour scheme with blue as the main hue, contrasted by yellow stitching and pale wood trim – very refreshing. The steering boss still reads Chery, and the modern dashboard’s co-joined screens and angled phone slots remain. The ICE car’s gear lever has been deleted.

What do you think of the Omoda 5 as an EV with the specs listed above? RM150k, OK? We’ve detailed the regular ICE Chery Omoda 5, which you can read in full here.

