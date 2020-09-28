In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Matthew H Tong / 28 September 2020 1:32 pm / 3 comments

Polestar has officially announced that it will be putting the Precept concept into production, a move it considers to be a commitment to its future vision and design direction. Production of the Precept will take place at a new carbon-neutral facility in China, which it claims will be among the most intelligent and connected automotive production plants globally.

This is an extension of the company’s climate-positive narrative. Polestar has been producing the 1 plug-in hybrid in Chengdu since 2019, and the facility, which runs on 100% renewable energy, was the first LEED Gold-rated auto plants in China.

At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020, company CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “China is a home market for Polestar and we recognise the increasingly important drive for greater sustainability here. With this new factory, we will again raise the bar, aiming to produce the most advanced and premium electric car in China with the lowest carbon footprint.”

The decision to put the Precept into production was driven by the positive public and media feedback. “Consumers want to see change from this industry – not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reduce the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognise that is a long-term goal,” Ingenlath said.

A lot about the Precept is about reusability and sustainability. Parts of the doors, floor, dashboard and backs of the seats use ampliTex composites, strengthened with proprietary powerRibs technology that is inspired by leaf veins. Polestar says this helps reduce 50% of weight and an 80% reduction in plastic waste compared to traditional materials.

The seats themselves have covers 3D-knitted from thread made out of 100% recycled PET bottles, as well as seat bolsters and head rests that use vinyl made from waste and recycled cork from the wine industry. The Econyl carpets, on the other hand, are woven from reused Nylon 6 from reclaimed fishing nets.

Despite that, the Precept is as modern as it gets. The centre dash features a massive 15-inch portrait touchscreen with customisable split-screen view running two concurrent apps, and features proximity sensors as well. There is Google Assistant (the head unit is powered by Android) with advanced speech recognition in various languages, video streaming services (available while parked or charging), and Polestar Digital Key.

Design-wise, it maintains several hallmark design cues from its parent company, such as the Thor’s Hammer T-shaped LED headlights, integrated front wing for aerodynamics, rear air ducts, inverted U-shaped tail lights with vertical fins, roof-mounted LIDAR pod, as well as huge 22-inch machined wheels with aero inserts.

So far, Polestar has yet to reveal technical details of this sleek electric vehicle, but expect them to be released soon. For now, what do you think of the Precept? Let us know, below.