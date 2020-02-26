In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Jonathan Lee / 26 February 2020 9:12 am / 0 comments

So, not an SUV, then. Empathically, the Polestar Precept isn’t a high-riding crossover that’s so in vogue these days, but a good old-fashioned sedan. And a stunning one at that.

After years of pilfering Volvo’s concept back catalogue (the 1 is essentially the production version of 2013’s Concept Coupé, while the 2 references the 40.2 from 2016), the electrified sister entity has finally defined its design language as a nascent individual brand. And while the Precept still carries remnants of Gothenburg in its DNA, it repurposes those cues into a look that’s all its own.

The Thor’s Hammer LED headlights remain, but they have been separated into upper and lower branches, framing a minimalist front fascia. The traditional grille has been replaced by a SmartZone, a strip that carries the car’s twin radar sensors and high definition camera for its driver assistance systems. Polestar is making these sensors a highlight of the Precept’s styling, with a prominent LIDAR pod also sitting atop the glass roof.

Staying at the front of the car, an integrated wing above the SmartZone – similar to the one on the Ferrari 488 Pista – accelerates airflow over the bonnet. This allows the air to attach to the surface earlier, improving aerodynamic efficiency and thus, range (this car is electric, after all).

The Precept is a very long car, and its wheelbase alone measures a considerable 3.1 metres long. Not only does this provide space for a large battery to sit within the floor, it also gives the car a low and sleek look, helped by the coupé-like roofline and tall window line.

The pronounced front and rear haunches emphasise the Precept’s strong stance, while a deep bodyside cut in the doors exposes a grey underside, lined by slim skirting that forms the front splitter and rear diffuser. At the back, the full-width inverted U-shaped tail lights form the trailing edge of the short rear deck, and feature aerodynamic vents within its corners.

Futuristic touches abound, including the mirror-replacing side-view cameras, suicide doors, frameless windows that betray the lack of B-pillars, and a missing rear windscreen (rearward visibility is instead afforded by a rear-view camera). This allows the glass roof to stretch behind the rear passengers, as well as a larger opening and higher hinge mounts for the tailgate – yes, the Precept is a five-door – to improve boot access.

The rather Scandinavian aesthetic continues inside, where a slim horizontal dashboard holds the 12.5-inch instrument display and the massive 15-inch portrait-format touchscreen, the latter running the brand’s Android-based infotainment system. Eye-tracking technology adjusts the content on various screens based on the driver’s gaze, while proximity sensors provide gesture control for the centre screen.

The Precept features four large individual seats, and both the front and rear occupants get a floating armrest with a rotary knob – seemingly used to control music playback – at the end. The brand’s signature gold accents can still be found on the seat belts (and the brake callipers), while its logo is set in Swedish crystal behind the rear seats – repurposing the material found in Volvo’s gearknobs.

Polestar is big on sustainability, and to that end the car interior panels and seat backs are made from Bcomp’s flax-based composites, offering up to a 50% reduction in weight and an 80% reduction in plastic waste compared to traditional materials.

Elsewhere, the seat surfaces are 3D-knitted using plastic from recycled PET bottles, while the bolsters and headrests are made from recycled cork vinyl and the carpets from reclaimed fishing nets. The company says that it is moving beyond the traditional leather, wood and chrome to define a new kind of premium luxury.

This being a flight-of-fancy show car, no technical details have been revealed, apart from the fact that this is a fully-electric vehicle. What do you think – do you like the direction Polestar is headed with the Precept? Sound off in the comments after the jump.