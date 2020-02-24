In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 24 February 2020 6:03 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its exhibit for next month’s Geneva Motor Show, confirming that the long-awaited W213 E-Class facelift will finally make its debut at the exhibition, along with several other vehicles.

Preliminary details of the executive sedan, along with photos of test prototypes, were revealed last month, and they show the car with a significantly revised exterior design. The front end is almost completely new, with trapezoidal headlights (with arrow-shaped daytime running lights) and a slimmer grille bringing it closer in look to Stuttgart’s newer models. Only the bonnet appears to remain unchanged.

Another wholesale revamp can be expected at the rear, the wider two-piece tail lights again referencing Mercedes’ latest design language. Inside, the E-Class will benefit from a new steering wheel that retains its touchpads, as well as larger 10.25-inch displays as standard (12.3-inch items optional). The facelift also sees the integration of the latest Mercedes-Benz User Interface (MBUX), including its advanced voice control.

Other new technologies include the new Distronic adaptive cruise control that adjusts its speed based on navigation information, as well as Active Tailback Assist that provides Level 3 semi-autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. There’s also a new rescue lane function for the Active Steering Assist, a cross-traffic function for Active Brake Assist and a door opening warning.

In terms of powertrains, the E-Class will receive a new M254 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing up to 268 PS, available with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The company has also confirmed no less than seven plug-in hybrid models, including 4Matic all-wheel drive and wagon models.

Aside from the cooking variants, the AMG E 63 will also be making its world premiere, along with two Affalterbach-fettled SUV models and a revamped Marco Polo camper van with MBUX and a Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module.

