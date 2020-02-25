In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 February 2020 11:10 am / 1 comment

The highly-awaited Aston Martin DBX has yet to enter production – it’s slated to do so in May – and already Gaydon is drumming up interest for its first ever SUV. Its latest effort involves its personalisation arm, Q by Aston Martin, which has worked its magic on the car.

Despite the insane range of colour and customisation options that buyers can choose from, the resulting car is pretty subdued in its appearance, the outfit preferring to focus its attention on the details. The curvaceous body is painted in Satin Xenon Grey matte paint, accented with gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels and carbon fibre on the lower body trim, door mirrors, bonnet and fender vent fins and even the winged badge.

Meanwhile, the sombre atmosphere of the brogued Obsidian Black leather interior is lifted by contrasting stitching and diamond-patterned decorative trim machined out of solid aluminium. The most eye-catching part of the entire car is the unique trim found on the floating centre console and the doors.

Machined from a solid block containing 280 hand-laid layers of carbon fibre, the pieces were then put through a 12-hour curing process and 90 hours of five-axis milling to get to their final forms. Carbon fibre can also be found on the boot floor in a gorgeous herringbone pattern.

Customers can opt for a more affordable (the term being relative here) version of this menacing look by opting for the ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’, which consists of the paint, the carbon fibre lower exterior trim and black anodised tread and sill plaques. The package is available to order now.

“Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months,” said Aston Martin executive vice president and chief executive officer Marek Reichman.