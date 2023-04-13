In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2023 5:01 pm / 0 comments

The Polestar 4 will make its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next week on April 18 and it will be the carmaker’s fastest production car to date. For now, the company isn’t ready to reveal figures just yet, but as a point of reference, the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid (the brand’s first model) has a 0-100 km/h time of 4.2 seconds.

Unlike the Polestar 1, the Polestar 4 will be a pure electric car, the brand’s third such offering after the Polestar 2 and more recently, the Polestar 3. As teased previously, the upcoming 4 will be an SUV with a coupe-like roofline that many brands enjoy making (looking at you BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz).

The image accompanying the announcement gives us a top-down view of the 4’s headlamp, and if we look to an earlier image, it does appear to be jacked-up 2 with more dynamic profile (and a lot of power). However, it isn’t as straightforward as that, with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath saying, “Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupe.”

The company also says the “design cues and sustainability enhancements initially showcased in Polestar’s concept cars will make their production debut in Polestar 4.” We’ll only know what Volvo’s sub-brand has cooked up when the full reveal takes place next week.