27 October 2021

The Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1 fully electric cars that were unveiled earlier this month will be launched in China by February next year. The e:NS1, which is essentially an all-electric version of the third-generation HR-V, will be built by Dongfeng Honda, whereas the e:NP1 will be built GAC Honda.

According to the automaker, both EVs were developed specifically to meet the demands of customers in China. They sit on the new e:N Architecture F platform, which is said to inherit a great deal of Honda’s dynamic driving DNA, offering class-leading handling, steering accuracy, and performance.

The body is made to be more rigid, and the car employs a “three-in-one” high-performance motor that’s mounted over the front axle. Honda said the motor’s algorithm can see it regulate power to over 20,000 driving scenarios, which is 40 times the number compared to regular EVs. This makes the motor highly responsive to just about any driving conditions, it claimed.

The crossover’s aerodynamics have been optimised to maximise range, as well as provide sports car-like performance. A big battery pack of unspecified capacity is mounted below the floor (between the axles, skateboard style), providing in excess of 500 km of range on a single charge.

Speaking of charging, there is a new Heartbeat Interactive Light system that produces various lighting expressions when the vehicle is plugged in, making the state of charge obvious at a glance. Other nice gadgetries include an active noise cancelling system for a quieter cabin, Sports mode, and Honda EV Sound.

If there’s one thing China customers love besides luxury, it’s technology. For the e:N models, Honda will deploy a new, massive 15.2-inch portrait-style infotainment system with e:N OS, a brand new software that integrates Sensing and Connect 3.0 systems, as well as a 10.25-inch smart digital cockpit.

It features wireless OTA software updates, and includes an AI voice assistant that is programmed to understand casual directives. Users can also use the e:N OS system to link smart devices at home, or better yet, activate a multitude of in-car functions remotely via a smartphone app.

On the safety side of things, the car will be fitted with a Driver Monitoring Camera, which continuously monitors the driver’s actual driving pattern and facial expressions. It will then make appropriate recommendations, such as taking a short break after driving for an extended duration.

Further details of the e:NS1 and e:NP1 will be disclosed closer to its market launch, so watch this space for more updates. Moving forward, Honda plans to have 40% of total sales (in select major markets) to be comprised of EVs by 2030. This figure will be increased to 80% by 2035, and 100% by 2040.