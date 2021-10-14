In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Anthony Lim / 14 October 2021 5:06 pm / 0 comments

In line with its strategy to increase its electric vehicle (EV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCV) in major markets of electrification to 40% of its total sales by 2030, 80% by 2035 and then to 100% by 2040, Honda is ramping up its electrification plans with the revealing of a slew of electric concepts, designs it says will form the bridgehead for its EV push in the coming future.

The new Honda e:N Series – which derives its “e” from “e:Technology,” the collective brand name for Honda’s electrification technologies and “N” from “New/Next” – will be China-centric, at least at the start, with the push beginning in that particular market.

The first two models to arrive will be the e:NS1 and e:NP1, which will go on sale in China in spring of next year. They will be built by Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda respectively. The two crossovers are similarly veined, and as revealed by photos of it yesterday, the e:NS1 is essentially an all-electric version of the third-generation HR-V, previewed by the SUV e:prototype back in April.

No tech or powertrain details as of yet, although initial reports have indicated that the e:NS1 will be powered by a single electric motor mounted on the front axle, providing 182 hp on the base variant and 201 hp for the range-topping option.

All the company is saying is that models in the new electric series will feature “sporty and exhilarating driving unique to Honda,” along with a safe, pleasant and smart space for mobility – inside, the e:N models feature e:N OS, an integrated system consisting of the automaker’s Sensing and Connect systems as well as a smart digital cockpit.

Three other models in the range are currently being developed to follow the e:NS1 and e:NP1, and these will be based along the lines of the e:N COUPE Concept, e:N SUV Concept and e:N GT Concept, with market introduction for these set to take place within the next five years.

In all, Honda says it is planning to introduce 10 e:N Series models over the next five years, and as it goes along there is a likelihood of expansion to other markets, as the automaker says it envisions exporting these models from China.